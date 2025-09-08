Border Czar Tom Homan set the record straight on CNN after Jake Tapper pressed him on President Donald Trump’s remarks allegedly threatening the city of Chicago with a “war.”

Homan had no patience for his nonsense…

Trump wrote on Truth Social, Saturday, "Chicago is about to find out why it's called the Department of WAR.”

Homan made clear to Tapper that, "Yeah, we're at war with criminal cartels and those who want to murder and rape American citizens, you're damn right!!"

Trump BLOWN AWAY when brave Christian boy takes the mic…

President Donald Trump invited a young Christian boy to the mic during his speech at the Bible Museum today in Washington D.C.

The boy explained that he was forced to read a book to fellow students promoting radical transgender ideology, even though he says he knew it was wrong.

“The book said you can choose your gender based on feelings, instead of how God made us,” he said. “I knew this wasn’t right…”

Trump goes off at “evil lunatic” who stabbed 23-year-old woman on Charlotte train

President Donald Trump offered condolences to the family of murdered Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska and vowed to "confront" the "evil people" in society after viewing shocking security footage of her being stabbed to death on a Charlotte, North Carolina train.

Description of Attack: Trump described the incident as involving a "lunatic" and "madman" who "viciously stabbed" Zarutska while she was simply sitting on the train, calling the surveillance footage "not really watchable" due to its horrific nature, with suspect Decarlos Brown Jr., 34, allegedly responsible.

Broader Violence Concerns: The president also referenced the recent Catholic school mass shooting in Minneapolis that killed two children and wounded over a dozen others, pledging to end senseless violence by taking "horrible actions" against such crimes.

Cashless Bail Criticism: Trump blamed cashless bail policies for enabling violent criminals to reoffend, arguing that these policies create a cycle where "a killer kills somebody and is out on the street by the afternoon, in many cases, going out and going again."

Scott Bessent allegedly threatens to punch Bill Pulte in heated confrontation

“Punch you in your f—ing face!”

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, 63, allegedly threatened to punch Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Pulte, 37, telling him "I'm gonna punch you in your f—ing face" during an argument at an exclusive Washington D.C. social club, the NY Post reports.