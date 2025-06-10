Trump Border Czar Tom Homan put an MSNBC reporter in his place for trying to stir up controversy between himself and California Governor Gavin Newsom amid the destructive Los Angeles riots.

Homan had no time for BS like this…

The reporter pressed Homan on the Trump administration’s action in Los Angeles, deploying the National Guard to contain the situation, as many Democrats claim the move only escalates tensions.

“I was there when a thousand protesters surrounded the federal building, breached that federal building, putting our officers at risk, putting the illegal aliens being put into custody at risk. It was out of control, so I support President Trump’s decision to deploy the National Guard,” Homan explained. “I was on the ground, Governor Newsom wasn’t!”

The reporter brought up Newsom’s challenge to Homan to arrest him, “‘Come after me, arrest me. Let’s just get it over with, tough guy,’ that was the Governor of California talking to you,” the reporter prompted Homan.

“I’m not biting on that!” Homan fired back. The reporter who interviewed me was very dishonest, we did a 20 minute interview and he cut out a little clip and takes my words out of context.”

“Here is what I said, they have a right to protest but they can’t cross that line. They can’t cross that line of putting their hands on officers, they can’t cross that line of concealing an illegal alien,… When he asked a question including Mayor Bass and Gavin Newsom,… they’re not above the law either! If they commit a crime they will certainly face prosecution!”

Rioter who allegedly attacked police identified, Trump draws a hard line

Attorney General Pam Bondi announced that the FBI has identified the suspect who allegedly assaulted federal officers during anti-ICE protests in Los Angeles.

Elpidio Reyna, (US Attorney Bill Essayli X)

Elpidio Reyna was captured on video allegedly throwing rocks at federal law enforcement vehicles in Paramount, California, injuring a federal officer and damaging government property during Saturday's protests.

Federal authorities were conducting a search warrant on the suspect's home as Bondi spoke - The Attorney General told Sean Hannity on Monday night that the FBI had identified Reyna through "great police work" and that he would be placed on the Most Wanted list, warning "you can run, you can't hide."

The Justice Department is promising severe federal penalties for rioters - Bondi warned that looters could face up to 20 years in prison under the Hobbs Act, while those who spit on federal officers could get up to 5 years, citing Trump's motto "You spit, we hit" as the new enforcement policy.

FBI Director Kash Patel emphasized zero tolerance for attacks on law enforcement - Patel warned that anyone who assaults a law enforcement officer "is going to jail—period," regardless of their background or cause, and promised federal intervention when local jurisdictions won't protect officers who "wear the badge."

Terrorist scumbag calls for jihad on America and the assassination of Trump and JD Vance

The leader of al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula called for the assassination of President Trump and his top advisors in a disturbing video addressing “every muslim” in the United States.

Sa'ad bin Atef al-Awlaki, who has a $6 million U.S. bounty on his head, released a propaganda video Sunday specifically targeting Trump, VP JD Vance, and advisors including Marco Rubio, Pete Hegseth, and Elon Musk over their pro-Israel positions.

The terror leader encouraged Muslims in the U.S. to "take revenge" and attack officials' families - Al-Awlaki told followers not to consult anyone about "killing infidel Americans" and to go after Trump administration officials "and their families and all those who have any ties or are close to the politicians of the White House."

The 34-minute video also called for strikes against all Jews and praised recent terror attacks - In the video titled "Inciting the Believers," al-Awlaki praised suspects behind recent antisemitic terror attacks and previous Trump assassination attempts, while calling for attacks on Jews everywhere as revenge for the situation in Gaza.

