Tom Homan LOSES IT at smug reporter when he keeps asking the same freaking question
“Tattoos are one of many factors we look at, it’s not the only factor!!”
Trump Border Czar Tom Homan clashed with an ABC News host over the deportation of Kilmar Abrego Garcia to El Salvador, during a tense live interview.
“Tattoos are one of many factors we look at, it’s not the only factor!!” Homan snapped, annoyed by the woke reporter.
The ABC host pressed Homan about an apparent lack of “due process” in Abrego Garcia’s deportation case. “Do you have any qualms about sending people to that notorious prison in El Salvador with no assurance that they will ever have a chance to get out, people that have no record and have not been convicted of any violent crimes?” the reporter asked.
“I believe in removing public safety threats and terrorists!” Homan fired back. “If people wore my shoes for the last 40 years, and seen the tragedies I’ve seen, they would understand that the worst of the worst need to be sent to a prison like that!”
The host pushed back again, “And you’re saying there are no mistakes?! That everybody sent o this prison, with no guarantee of any right to challenge their imprisonment, and none of these people, as you’ve acknowledged, have gone through a full trial!”
“You need to read the Alien Enemies Act!” Homan said. “You’re talking like it’s a Title 8 removal, its not, it’s a different procedure!”
“They have no chance to prove their innocents!” the report repeated. “Somebody has a bad tattoo,… I mean you acknowledge tattoos are part fo the equation here!”
Homan snapped, frustrated by being asked the same question again and again, “That’s one of many factors!”
Watch the heated brawl here:
Yes! What Georgia said-these msm folks have no idea the damage they are causing to the safety of American citizens.
Listen, I’m sick and tired of senators, liberals and the left who CANT GET THEIR HEAD OUT OF THEIR ASS! Illegal immigrants have no Constitutional Protection. They are not citizens of the United States of America. We owe them NO DUE PROCESS!! I think the Supreme court has lost their damn mind, I know they have lost their moral compass for sure! Every ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT SHOULD be shipped off just as soon as you pick them up Tom sent to GITMO, El Salvador or wherever. I’m 71 years old and I love my country, my daughter just retired out of the Air Force, so proud of her for giving 20 years to serve her country.🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸S.Seckinger, Silvercreek GA