Trump Border Czar Tom Homan clashed with an ABC News host over the deportation of Kilmar Abrego Garcia to El Salvador, during a tense live interview.

“Tattoos are one of many factors we look at, it’s not the only factor!!” Homan snapped, annoyed by the woke reporter.

Watch Video

The ABC host pressed Homan about an apparent lack of “due process” in Abrego Garcia’s deportation case. “Do you have any qualms about sending people to that notorious prison in El Salvador with no assurance that they will ever have a chance to get out, people that have no record and have not been convicted of any violent crimes?” the reporter asked.

“I believe in removing public safety threats and terrorists!” Homan fired back. “If people wore my shoes for the last 40 years, and seen the tragedies I’ve seen, they would understand that the worst of the worst need to be sent to a prison like that!”

The host pushed back again, “And you’re saying there are no mistakes?! That everybody sent o this prison, with no guarantee of any right to challenge their imprisonment, and none of these people, as you’ve acknowledged, have gone through a full trial!”

“You need to read the Alien Enemies Act!” Homan said. “You’re talking like it’s a Title 8 removal, its not, it’s a different procedure!”

“They have no chance to prove their innocents!” the report repeated. “Somebody has a bad tattoo,… I mean you acknowledge tattoos are part fo the equation here!”

Homan snapped, frustrated by being asked the same question again and again, “That’s one of many factors!”

Watch the heated brawl here:

Watch Video

Together With AMAC

Tired of AARP? There’s a Much Better Option – And It’s FREE

If you’re 50 or older and looking for a conservative alternative to AARP, now’s the perfect time to make the switch.

AMAC – the Association of Mature American Citizens – is America’s fastest-growing senior organization, and right now, they’re offering a FREE membership for a limited time. That’s right – no credit card, no strings attached.

With AMAC, you’ll be part of a community that shares your values: faith, family, and freedom. Members enjoy access to exclusive benefits, including:

Money-saving discounts on travel, insurance, and everyday essentials

The AMAC Magazine , packed with news and insights from a conservative perspective

Updates on the issues that matter most to you – like Social Security, Medicare, Border Security, and more!

A chance to get involved through AMAC Action, their grassroots advocacy network

Whether you’re looking to save money, stay informed, or make a difference, AMAC is here for you – and now it won’t cost you a dime to get started.

👉 Join the movement today and claim your free membership at:

Claim My Free Membership

No pressure. No politics you don’t agree with. Just real benefits for real Americans.

Resurfaced: Tucker Carlson DEFEATS his worst enemy in Fox News screaming match

Watch Tucker Carlson go scorched earth on “Creepy P0rn Lawyer” Michael Avenatti before he was convicted of fraud and sent to prison for 19 years.

“Why are you getting rich while your client is working in seedy strip clubs?” Tucker asked Avenatti of his then-client Stormy Daniels.

“Tucker, how do you have a show and you’re this ignorant?!!” Avenatti snapped back.

“It’s pathetic, you’re exploiting her!” Tucker fired back. “Does she have to pretend to be a booker from CNN to get through to you?”

Watch Video