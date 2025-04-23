PolitiBrawl

Judee Brann
1h

Yes! What Georgia said-these msm folks have no idea the damage they are causing to the safety of American citizens.

Sharon Seckinger
2h

Listen, I’m sick and tired of senators, liberals and the left who CANT GET THEIR HEAD OUT OF THEIR ASS! Illegal immigrants have no Constitutional Protection. They are not citizens of the United States of America. We owe them NO DUE PROCESS!! I think the Supreme court has lost their damn mind, I know they have lost their moral compass for sure! Every ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT SHOULD be shipped off just as soon as you pick them up Tom sent to GITMO, El Salvador or wherever. I’m 71 years old and I love my country, my daughter just retired out of the Air Force, so proud of her for giving 20 years to serve her country.🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸S.Seckinger, Silvercreek GA

