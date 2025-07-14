Border czar Tom Homan defended ICE agents wearing masks during a tense interview with Politico, citing a massive increase in attacks on federal immigration officers and arguing the protective measure is necessary as agents and their families face unprecedented targeting and doxxing by left wing activists.

Homan challenged Politico’s Dasha Burns to "name a police agency that has a 700% increase in assaults" when she compared it to other law enforcement. Burns admitted she hadn't looked at that data and couldn't provide such an example.

“You won’t find one. The attacks on ICE is unprecedented, 700% increased. And we’re not even talking about the doxing of agents, their spouses, and their children,” Homan explained. “So they’re wearing masks to help give them some sort of protection.”

When Burns suggested the masks were problematic, Homan pointed out the hypocrisy of critics who never complained about BLM protesters wearing masks or masked college protesters who "threatened Jewish students and took over buildings, destroyed property." He noted that no legislation was passed to ban masks during those protests.

“The same people that are complaining about ICE wearing masks, have they ever said anything about BLM protesters wearing masks?!” Homan fired back.

Homan ended the interview by declaring "zero tolerance" for attacks on agents who are "trying to make this country safe again" but are being "vilified for it and attacked for it." He emphasized that the level of protection is necessary given the unprecedented nature of the threats.

Kristi Noem SHUTS DOWN Kristen Welker when bold accusations CROSS the LINE

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem fired back at NBC News’ Kristen Welker for suggesting that she and the Trump administration failed Texas flood victims by not re-upping FEMA contracts in a timely manner.

“This is really unfortunate, we have so many individuals playing politics with what happened in Texas,” Noem told Welker.

Welker pressed Noem on claims that her mismanagement lead to slow responsiveness to flood victims.

“The NY Times is reporting that thousands of calls from flood victims to FEMA call centers went unanswered in the middle of this ongoing disaster because you didn’t renew contracts to keep call center staff in place until nearly 1 week after the floods,” Welker said. “Why did it take so long to extend those contracts?”

“It’s just false, those contracts were in place, no employees were off of work,… fake news. It’s discouraging!” Noem fired back.

Noem demanded that reports that only 15% of calls to FEMA were answered be validated and asked for those who reported the information to put their names out publicly to back up their claims.

“The false reporting is inappropriate, and needs to be cleared up,” Noem added.

Biden’s chief of staff reportedly behind last minute autopen pardons

A senior Biden administration advisor was responsible for last minute autopen pardons, not the president himself, according to a new report.

Chief of staff approved high-profile autopen pardons in Biden’s final hours : The former president’s chief of staff, Jeff Zients, gave final approval for several preemptive pardons signed using an autopen, including those for Anthony Fauci and Gen. Mark Milley, the New York Times reported. The approvals came in the late hours of Jan. 19, after a meeting with Biden and top aides. “I approve the use of the autopen for the execution of all of the following pardons,” Zients wrote in an email.

Trump slams autopen use, calls it historic scandal : President Donald Trump reacted to the report, alleging Biden did not know what he was signing. “I guarantee you he knew nothing about what he was signing,” Trump told reporters Monday. He called the autopen use “possibly one of the biggest scandals that we’ve had in 50 to 100 years.”

White House accused of cover-up over clemency process : White House spokesperson Harrison Fields criticized Biden’s record, saying the report revealed a major cover-up scheme. “The truth will come out about who was, in fact, running the country… just as the truth is emerging about the state of Joe Biden’s cognitive and physical health,” Fields wrote in an email to Fox News.

Biden issued over 4,000 clemency acts, most in final months: Biden granted 4,245 acts of clemency during his presidency, with 96% issued between October 2024 and January 2025, per Pew Research. The Times noted Biden did not personally approve each name but instead approved broad criteria used to determine eligibility. Trump has since ordered an investigation into whether the autopen use was tied to Biden’s mental decline.

Left-wing DA plans to let sex offender who attacked school recess go free

The 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office in Colorado plans to dismiss charges against a registered sex offender Solomon Galligan, accused of attempting to kidnap an 11-year-old boy from Black Forest Hills Elementary School in April. Prosecutors said Galligan was deemed mentally incompetent to stand trial following a court-ordered evaluation.

Source: Aurora police department

Alleged attack caught on video, but trial ruled out : The alleged incident was captured on video, showing Galligan chasing and grabbing at a student during recess as other children fled. “It’s super scary to watch,” said Dante White, a parent at the school. Despite video evidence, prosecutors say they are unable to proceed due to Galligan’s mental health status.

Progressive DA of Colorado is allegedly responsible for release: Amy Padden is an advocate for alternative incarceration methods, most notably giving only probation and community service to an illegal alien who killed a 24-year-old citizen by driving over 90 mph in a 45 mph zone.

School leadership changed after security response criticized : Parents submitted a 10-page letter to Cherry Creek School District officials demanding a review of the school's response. The investigation led to the replacement of then-principal Amanda Replogle, who later acknowledged a “clear misstep” in not putting the school on secure status immediately following the incident.

District implements safety reforms post-incident: The Cherry Creek School District said it has since implemented heightened security, including increased presence of safety personnel, and mental health supports for students. These measures also include the option for indoor recess for students’ safety and comfort.

Supreme Court votes in favor of Trump’s DOA cuts in major administration victory

The Supreme Court voted Monday in a 6-3 decision to back President Trump’s cuts to the Department of Education in a major victory for the administration.