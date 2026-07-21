Trump Border Czar Tom Homan set the record straight on recent ICE involved shootings to a crowd of mainstream media reporters, telling them bluntly that Democrat attempts to withhold funding from DHS is making the situation worse, not better.

“I wish you’d do a little bit of research before you start attacking this administration! I’m sick and tired of it. It’s an insult!” Homan snapped.

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Big Beautiful Bill accidentally ends Medicare in 2027?

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What will you do on June 18, 2027 when your Medicare card stops working?

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Treasury Blocks $100 million in payments destined for dead people

The Treasury Department has intercepted nearly $100 million in federal payments headed to deceased individuals since launching a government-wide payment verification system in March 2025. The agency reviewed 885 million transactions totaling roughly $2.7 trillion and flagged more than 4,900 disbursements tied to deceased payees — more than triple the amount discovered going to dead recipients before Trump took office.

The screening relies on the federal Do Not Pay program combined with expanded verification tools and permanent access to the Social Security Administration’s death records database, secured after Trump signed the Ending Improper Payments to Deceased People Act in February. Flagged payments are returned to the originating federal agencies for review before any funds are released.

While the $100 million represents just 0.0036% of total payments reviewed, Treasury projects the program will generate $330 million in net benefits over time through reduced improper payments. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent credited the effort as fulfilling a core Trump administration mandate to eliminate federal waste and fraud.

Communist Cuba’s 67-year covert war against the United States exposed in new report

Marco Rubio and the U.S. State Department released a 100 page report outlining how communist Cuba has attempted to collapse the U.S. from within using ideological subversion tactics, infiltrating protest movements and universities, and stoking racial division.

“For more than six decades, the Cuban regime has been the leading sponsor of radical leftism and Third Worldism in the United States,” Rubio wrote on X. “The State Department is exposing the full history of Cuban espionage and subversion in our country. The American people deserve to know.”

Here is a brief summary of what the report details:

Cuba developed a unique model of revolutionary subversion — integrating espionage, terrorism, propaganda, and ideological influence into a single coordinated campaign uniquely focused on destroying the United States from within, rather than conventional military confrontation.

Castro’s regime pioneered “Third Worldism,” a form of Marxism built around anti-Western civilizational grievance rather than economic class struggle, which became the dominant ideology of the global radical left and outlasted Soviet communism entirely.

Cuban intelligence (DI/DGI) ran some of the most damaging spy operations in American history, recruiting ideologically committed “true believers” who penetrated the State Department, NSC, Pentagon, and CIA for decades — including Ana Belén Montes, Victor Rocha, and the Myers couple.

Cuba actively created, trained, funded, and armed America’s most violent domestic terrorist organizations, including the Weather Underground, the FALN, the Macheteros, and elements of the Black Liberation Army, while providing fugitive terrorists safe harbor for decades.

The Venceremos Brigade transported roughly 10,000 American activists to Cuba since 1969, functioning as a Cuban intelligence recruitment and radicalization operation that shaped generations of US left-wing leaders, academics, politicians, and activists — including two Los Angeles mayors.

Cuba deliberately cultivated Black nationalist and Black Power movements as internal revolutionary agents, using figures like Robert F. Williams, Stokely Carmichael, and Assata Shakur to promote racial revolution and Third World solidarity — influence that persists directly in Black Lives Matter ideology today.

Cuba hosts growing Chinese and Russian signals intelligence facilities capable of monitoring US military installations, communications, and maritime activity across the southeastern United States, making the island a premier foreign intelligence platform against the American homeland.

Cuba’s influence network has expanded to encompass mainstream American institutions — elite universities, major nonprofits, labor unions, and the Democratic Party itself — through organizations including the DSA, CodePink, the National Lawyers Guild, the People’s Forum, and IFCO/Pastors for Peace, many of which receive funding tied to China-based financier Neville Roy Singham.

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