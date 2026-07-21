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Gloria Jimenez Ross's avatar
Gloria Jimenez Ross
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And STOP saying "The American People want to Know," BULLSHIT

WE ARE the America people and we HAVE A VOICE.; WE have NOT asked you to be our mouthpieces

We no longer have "Journalism" - we have a bunch of stupid jackass activists masquerading as REPORTERS - you people are NOT reporters; you are ACTIVISTS

EVERY country has immigration laws; the USA is not an exception; so STOP your deranged bullshit and report the REAL MEWS.

You are just a bunch of hyenas

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