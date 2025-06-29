A fired-up Tom Homan took the mic from President Donald Trump during a rally to promote the Big Beautiful Bill, strongly defending the president’s deportation efforts and scolding Democrats for opposing provisions to give ICE more resources.

“Who the hell would be against that?!!”

Click To Watch Video

“You know I wasn’t going to do this but I see Tom Homan sitting there and I have to call him up,… this guy is keeping us very, very safe,” Trump told the crowd, inviting Homan to the podium.

“This issue with the Big Beautiful Bill should be non-partisan, what the hell is wrong with everybody up in congress?!” Homan said. “People are dying every day. ICE is arresting 3 times as many criminals as the Biden administration did,… we over 600,000 illegal aliens with criminal histories walking the streets, we got less than 5,000 deportation officers. This should be a no-brainer!”

“The more resources we get, we get more agents on the road,… more agents mean more bad guys arrested!” he continued. “Who the hell would be against that?! I get frustrated, I get pissed off because I’m sick ofmmeeting angel moms and dads!”

Watch Homan go off at the Democrats opposing Trump’s legislation:

Click To Watch Video

Together with Goldco

What we are seeing right now is truly historic.

President Trump has been pushing the limits on what is possible. I haven’t seen anything like this since President Ronald Reagan.

But with this unbelievable push for an American First agenda, comes a few problems. Well, as President Trump said in a recent interview I had with him…

“There could be a little disruption. What we’re doing is building a foundation for the future.”

If you want to learn more about Trump’s Great American Reset, go ahead read this great article that just went up. It’s filled with some valuable information about what’s in store for America, and what we could potentially be up against.

Read The Great American Reset now.

Yours Truly,

SEAN HANNITY

Click To Learn More

NYC socialist candidate doubles down on plan to tax “richer and whiter” areas more

Socialist mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani defended his plan Sunday to raise property taxes on "richer and whiter neighborhoods" and said billionaires shouldn't exist, while again refusing to condemn the phrase "globalize the intifada" despite pressure from fellow Democrats who called the language unacceptable.

The socialist mayoral candidate claimed his proposal is "not driven by race" but is merely "an assessment of what neighborhoods are being under-taxed versus over-taxed," arguing he's "just naming things as they are" while acknowledging the city's shrinking tax base.

The candidate said billionaires shouldn't exist and dismissed concerns about losing business support - When asked about billionaire John Catsimatidis threatening to sell his Gristedes stores if Mamdani wins, the Democratic nominee said "I don't think we should have billionaires, frankly" in a city that's home to 123 billionaires, prompting Catsimatidis to call him "the Fidel Castro of New York."

Mamdani again refused to condemn the phrase "globalize the intifada" despite pressure from fellow Democrats - When asked three times by the host to condemn the phrase many consider a call to harm Jews, Mamdani said he doesn't use that language but won't "police speech," while House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries called it "not acceptable phrasing" that Mamdani must clarify.

He expressed confidence about winning the November general election against multiple opponents - Mamdani will face incumbent Mayor Eric Adams (running as an independent), Republican Curtis Sliwa, potentially Andrew Cuomo on an independent line, and independent Jim Walden, framing the race as "a referendum" on Adams making the city "so unaffordable."

Satellite images show activity occurring at struck Iran nuclear sites

New satellite images show significant damage and ongoing activity at Iran's underground Fordow uranium enrichment facility, Fox News reports.

(Satellite image ©2025 Maxar Technologies)