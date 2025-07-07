Trump Border Czar Tom Homan did not hold back on mainstream media reporters when he was confronted and asked if Americans should be concerned about Iranian sleeper cells in the U.S.

His answer will give you chills…

“There’s widespread fear among Iranian Americans that some sleeper cells have moved into the United States during the Biden administration, what do you know about these sleeper cells?” the reporter asked.

Homan answered bluntly and honestly, “All Americans should be concerned about sleeper cells! The Biden administration opened the border, we got over 2 million known got-aways, that’s not a guess!”

“They didn’t want to be vetted, they didn’t want to be finger printed…they could be national security threats!” he continued.

Watch Homan go off at the press!

Pediatrician fired after suggesting Texas flood victims were Trump supporters who 'got what they voted for'

Houston pediatrician Dr. Christina B. Propst was fired from Blue Fish Pediatrics after posting a now-deleted Facebook message that appeared to mock Texas flood victims for their assumed political beliefs.

“Kerr County MAGA voted to gut FEMA. They deny climate change. May they get what they voted for. Bless their hearts,” she wrote under the username Chris Tina.

Post sparked outrage, going viral online — The message, which also wished safety to “all visitors, children, non-MAGA voters and pets,” was widely circulated after being reposted by Libs of TikTok, prompting backlash and concerns from Texas residents and social media users.

Propst’s employer swiftly condemned the comments — Blue Fish Pediatrics stated they terminated Propst, and added, “We do not support or condone any statement that politicizes tragedy, diminishes human dignity, or fails to clearly uphold compassion for every child and family.”

Texas Medical Board monitoring situation — Dr. Sherif Zaafran, head of the Texas Medical Board, emphasized that “there is no place for politicization” amid ongoing rescue efforts, adding that any formal complaints “will be thoroughly investigated” though no official investigation has been announced.

Trump approves disaster relief after tragic Texas flood

President Donald Trump approved ‘a Major Disaster Declaration for Kerr County,’ Texas Sunday following devastating floods that have killed at least 90 people statewide, including 75 in Kerr County alone.

Christian summer camp among hardest-hit sites — Camp Mystic, a Christian retreat for girls near the Guadalupe River, was severely impacted by the flooding. “Eleven children and one counselor are still missing,” Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha said during a press briefing.

Hundreds rescued, recovery efforts continue — Trump reported more than 850 people have been rescued by Coast Guard and Texas first responders. “These families are enduring an unimaginable tragedy,” he said on Truth Social, adding that federal officials are coordinating with state and local leaders.

Federal aid mobilized as rivers remain swollen — The disaster declaration allows for federal support in ongoing search-and-rescue and recovery operations. With road access still limited in multiple counties, officials said more aid and personnel have been deployed to the region.

Trump SLAMS Musk’s new political party in ongoing feud

President Donald Trump slammed Elon Musk’s third-party declaration Sunday as the feud between these two once formidable partners rages on.

Trump blasted Musk for launching the “America Party,” calling the billionaire a “train wreck” and warning that third parties only bring “complete and total disruption & chaos.” Trump added, “It really seems to have been developed for two parties. Third parties have never worked.”

Musk unveiled America Party after slamming Trump’s megabill — Musk announced the new political venture Saturday in response to Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which he claims would “bankrupt the country.” The legislation, signed July 4, is projected to add $3.9 trillion to the national debt over 10 years, according to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget.

Trump said Musk is “off the rails” and fueled by personal interests — On Truth Social, Trump accused Musk of turning against Republicans due to cuts to green energy subsidies and personal disappointment over his NASA pick. “It is a Great Bill but, unfortunately for Elon, it eliminates the ridiculous Electric Vehicle (EV) Mandate.”

Musk vowed to target House and Senate races despite GOP fallout — Despite souring on Trump, Musk reportedly plans to back competitive congressional candidates under the America Party banner. In 2024, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO spent more than $290 million helping Trump and Republican allies win office.

