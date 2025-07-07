PolitiBrawl

Angela Mickel
1h

Actually, if you think about it, a third party isn't such a bad idea. No Republican will join because they're happy with whom they voted for. But the Dem voters will flock to it because they are not only disappointed with their party but they need some where else to go. This is great because it splits the dem vote ensuring a Republican victory in '28. Unfortunately, I don't think poor Elon will get this off the ground. But if he does, I'm going to hawk it to every Dem I know. Who knows, I may even be right. Just sayin'.

AJR
1m

Nothing bothers me more, than when someone, anyone, blames someone else! Personally or Politically.

Has it occurred to this admin. that during the Biden / Harris installed govt, our borders were “wide-effing-open?” Yet nobody did anything!

Not one person in congress did anything! Why?

Why would anyone in congress, who swears up and down, once they get elected, they will work tirelessly for the American people, because they love this country so much.

While allowing millions of illegal border invaders, plus illegal military age men plus from

all across the globe, plus Chinese military age men, no woman, no children, etc. until they get to Congress and what happens?

Nothing! Not a damn thing happens for “We the People” that’s for sure! Even President Trump isn’t doing nearly enough to round up and deport.

Levels which are a fraction of what needs to happen, otherwise everything being done is futile! Based on JJ Carroll’s extraordinary work, at the pace Trumps / Homan are going it’ll take 100 years! Great!

Yes I give credit where credits due and yes I’m happy President Trump is doing something, more than what the last admin did! There’s no comparison, in all honesty.

But what is so wrong is, all that happens is, they find ways to “blame” the past admin. Doesn’t matter what Admin.

at all.

What matters is how and notice how, it’s always the other admin’s fault!

Especially when something terrible happens! They’ll plead to us, to find these perpetrators with no expense spared! Great, another “Free-Be” moment of more money more money needed scenario. But they’ll promise us they’ll get those responsible! Of course they will even if they have to lie! I’m sure they’ll make them pay, if it’s the last thing they do!

Of course they’ll blame some radicalized group or some foreign bad actor / actors that the last admin allowed in. Or fell short in arresting or didn’t vet anyone. This is America and because this is America, “We the People” now worm for Congress! A complete flip flop of how America was founded and built by our Founding Fathers!

Whether you like Tom Homan or not is not my point, Tom Homan happens to be the topic of this article. My point is simple. The same type of response would happen regardless who, regardless what admin holds power. Refusing who the Border Czar is.

Which is exactly my point. Four years ago our southern border, all our borders were left unprotected! Yet nobody in Congress did a damn thing about it and the same answer, over and over and over again was, ‘we don’t have power’

Year after year, decade after decade, admin after admin, the same answers apply! It is so damn sickening to hear. Congressman all live to bloviate about how much they love America, yet they do nothing to protect America, regardless who holds power!

And something could have been done about the past four years about our open borders and stop the invasion! But that’s wouldn’t be beneficial to anyone in congress so they continue to placate and bloviate us!

Imagine if your neighbor watched, as someone breaks into your home, helping themselves to your home, and your neighbor, they don’t do a damn thing?

This is the exact same thing, only bigger! I’m absolutely disgusted by all of Congress! They’re as useless as a three dollar bill! They’re all about themselves and how much is in it for me!

It is completely disingenuously lame and shameful, how supposedly elected officials, could give a rats ass and literally care less, how many Jihadist, Drug Dealers, gangsters,

Rapist, child sex traffickers, etc, cross into America illegally, breaking our laws, and getting paid by our govt with our tax dollars?

I’m thankful President Trump is doing something about cutting off the money-train, even though the damage was done!

Laws are already on the books for anyone entering or if illegals enter into our country,

illegally! Yes our bordered & supposed “Sovereign-Nation!”

The fact that our Congressman did absolutely nothing, not anything the last four years, should explain to everyone, exactly how they feel about America and especially all of us,

“We the People!”

Why? Because they don’t give a damn about anything but how much money they can pillage away from American taxpayers!

That’s why!

May God Bless America and The Entire World!

AJR

