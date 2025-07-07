Tom Homan FIRES BACK at reporter with brutal Iranian sleeper cell truth...
"ALL Americans should be concerned about Iran sleeper cells! Biden let them in!"
Trump Border Czar Tom Homan did not hold back on mainstream media reporters when he was confronted and asked if Americans should be concerned about Iranian sleeper cells in the U.S.
His answer will give you chills…
“There’s widespread fear among Iranian Americans that some sleeper cells have moved into the United States during the Biden administration, what do you know about these sleeper cells?” the reporter asked.
Homan answered bluntly and honestly, “All Americans should be concerned about sleeper cells! The Biden administration opened the border, we got over 2 million known got-aways, that’s not a guess!”
“They didn’t want to be vetted, they didn’t want to be finger printed…they could be national security threats!” he continued.
Watch Homan go off at the press!
Pediatrician fired after suggesting Texas flood victims were Trump supporters who 'got what they voted for'
Houston pediatrician Dr. Christina B. Propst was fired from Blue Fish Pediatrics after posting a now-deleted Facebook message that appeared to mock Texas flood victims for their assumed political beliefs.
“Kerr County MAGA voted to gut FEMA. They deny climate change. May they get what they voted for. Bless their hearts,” she wrote under the username Chris Tina.
Post sparked outrage, going viral online — The message, which also wished safety to “all visitors, children, non-MAGA voters and pets,” was widely circulated after being reposted by Libs of TikTok, prompting backlash and concerns from Texas residents and social media users.
Propst’s employer swiftly condemned the comments — Blue Fish Pediatrics stated they terminated Propst, and added, “We do not support or condone any statement that politicizes tragedy, diminishes human dignity, or fails to clearly uphold compassion for every child and family.”
Texas Medical Board monitoring situation — Dr. Sherif Zaafran, head of the Texas Medical Board, emphasized that “there is no place for politicization” amid ongoing rescue efforts, adding that any formal complaints “will be thoroughly investigated” though no official investigation has been announced.
Trump approves disaster relief after tragic Texas flood
President Donald Trump approved ‘a Major Disaster Declaration for Kerr County,’ Texas Sunday following devastating floods that have killed at least 90 people statewide, including 75 in Kerr County alone.
Christian summer camp among hardest-hit sites — Camp Mystic, a Christian retreat for girls near the Guadalupe River, was severely impacted by the flooding. “Eleven children and one counselor are still missing,” Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha said during a press briefing.
Hundreds rescued, recovery efforts continue — Trump reported more than 850 people have been rescued by Coast Guard and Texas first responders. “These families are enduring an unimaginable tragedy,” he said on Truth Social, adding that federal officials are coordinating with state and local leaders.
Federal aid mobilized as rivers remain swollen — The disaster declaration allows for federal support in ongoing search-and-rescue and recovery operations. With road access still limited in multiple counties, officials said more aid and personnel have been deployed to the region.
Trump SLAMS Musk’s new political party in ongoing feud
President Donald Trump slammed Elon Musk’s third-party declaration Sunday as the feud between these two once formidable partners rages on.
Trump blasted Musk for launching the “America Party,” calling the billionaire a “train wreck” and warning that third parties only bring “complete and total disruption & chaos.” Trump added, “It really seems to have been developed for two parties. Third parties have never worked.”
Musk unveiled America Party after slamming Trump’s megabill — Musk announced the new political venture Saturday in response to Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which he claims would “bankrupt the country.” The legislation, signed July 4, is projected to add $3.9 trillion to the national debt over 10 years, according to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget.
Trump said Musk is “off the rails” and fueled by personal interests — On Truth Social, Trump accused Musk of turning against Republicans due to cuts to green energy subsidies and personal disappointment over his NASA pick. “It is a Great Bill but, unfortunately for Elon, it eliminates the ridiculous Electric Vehicle (EV) Mandate.”
Musk vowed to target House and Senate races despite GOP fallout — Despite souring on Trump, Musk reportedly plans to back competitive congressional candidates under the America Party banner. In 2024, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO spent more than $290 million helping Trump and Republican allies win office.
DISCLAIMER:
Actually, if you think about it, a third party isn't such a bad idea. No Republican will join because they're happy with whom they voted for. But the Dem voters will flock to it because they are not only disappointed with their party but they need some where else to go. This is great because it splits the dem vote ensuring a Republican victory in '28. Unfortunately, I don't think poor Elon will get this off the ground. But if he does, I'm going to hawk it to every Dem I know. Who knows, I may even be right. Just sayin'.
Nothing bothers me more, than when someone, anyone, blames someone else! Personally or Politically.
Has it occurred to this admin. that during the Biden / Harris installed govt, our borders were “wide-effing-open?” Yet nobody did anything!
Not one person in congress did anything! Why?
Why would anyone in congress, who swears up and down, once they get elected, they will work tirelessly for the American people, because they love this country so much.
While allowing millions of illegal border invaders, plus illegal military age men plus from
all across the globe, plus Chinese military age men, no woman, no children, etc. until they get to Congress and what happens?
Nothing! Not a damn thing happens for “We the People” that’s for sure! Even President Trump isn’t doing nearly enough to round up and deport.
Levels which are a fraction of what needs to happen, otherwise everything being done is futile! Based on JJ Carroll’s extraordinary work, at the pace Trumps / Homan are going it’ll take 100 years! Great!
Yes I give credit where credits due and yes I’m happy President Trump is doing something, more than what the last admin did! There’s no comparison, in all honesty.
But what is so wrong is, all that happens is, they find ways to “blame” the past admin. Doesn’t matter what Admin.
at all.
What matters is how and notice how, it’s always the other admin’s fault!
Especially when something terrible happens! They’ll plead to us, to find these perpetrators with no expense spared! Great, another “Free-Be” moment of more money more money needed scenario. But they’ll promise us they’ll get those responsible! Of course they will even if they have to lie! I’m sure they’ll make them pay, if it’s the last thing they do!
Of course they’ll blame some radicalized group or some foreign bad actor / actors that the last admin allowed in. Or fell short in arresting or didn’t vet anyone. This is America and because this is America, “We the People” now worm for Congress! A complete flip flop of how America was founded and built by our Founding Fathers!
Whether you like Tom Homan or not is not my point, Tom Homan happens to be the topic of this article. My point is simple. The same type of response would happen regardless who, regardless what admin holds power. Refusing who the Border Czar is.
Which is exactly my point. Four years ago our southern border, all our borders were left unprotected! Yet nobody in Congress did a damn thing about it and the same answer, over and over and over again was, ‘we don’t have power’
Year after year, decade after decade, admin after admin, the same answers apply! It is so damn sickening to hear. Congressman all live to bloviate about how much they love America, yet they do nothing to protect America, regardless who holds power!
And something could have been done about the past four years about our open borders and stop the invasion! But that’s wouldn’t be beneficial to anyone in congress so they continue to placate and bloviate us!
Imagine if your neighbor watched, as someone breaks into your home, helping themselves to your home, and your neighbor, they don’t do a damn thing?
This is the exact same thing, only bigger! I’m absolutely disgusted by all of Congress! They’re as useless as a three dollar bill! They’re all about themselves and how much is in it for me!
It is completely disingenuously lame and shameful, how supposedly elected officials, could give a rats ass and literally care less, how many Jihadist, Drug Dealers, gangsters,
Rapist, child sex traffickers, etc, cross into America illegally, breaking our laws, and getting paid by our govt with our tax dollars?
I’m thankful President Trump is doing something about cutting off the money-train, even though the damage was done!
Laws are already on the books for anyone entering or if illegals enter into our country,
illegally! Yes our bordered & supposed “Sovereign-Nation!”
The fact that our Congressman did absolutely nothing, not anything the last four years, should explain to everyone, exactly how they feel about America and especially all of us,
“We the People!”
Why? Because they don’t give a damn about anything but how much money they can pillage away from American taxpayers!
That’s why!
May God Bless America and The Entire World!
AJR