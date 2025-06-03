Tom Homan FIRES BACK at ABC News host for twisting Trump admin deportation facts
“Having a U.S. citizen child doesn’t make you immune from the law!”
Trump Border Czar Tom Homan set the record straight during an interview on ABC News when the interview asked a series of misleading questions regarding the deportation of illegal aliens and anti-American visa-holders.
Homan showed a lot of patience…
”A federal judge said that he has a strong suspicion the administration deported a 2-year-old with no meaningful process,… why deport them before the court weigh in?” the reporter asked.
Homan was beside himself at the premise of the question, “The mother of a 2-year-old wanted her baby to go with her… if we didn’t do that, the story would be we are separating families again!”
“Having a U.S. citizen child doesn’t make you immune from the law!” Homan added. “We can’t send a message to the whole world that it’s okay to enter this country illegally,… just simply have a U.S. citizen child and you’re off the books, you’re immune!”
Watch Homan hold the line on fake news ABC:
Bryson DeChambeau plays golf on Trump’s new White House course
Friend of President Trump and professional golfer Bryson DeChambeau played golf on the White House South Lawn Monday evening after the grounds were converted into a par 3 course.
DeChambeau was spotted playing on the White House South Lawn - The pro golfer, who has developed a relationship with Trump through previous rounds including his "Break 50" series video and LIV golf events, was seen playing on the presidential grounds Monday evening.
The White House has a long history with golf facilities dating back to Eisenhower - The putting green was first installed in 1954, removed during Nixon's presidency, then reinstalled under George H.W. Bush in 1991 with help from the USGA, and has been improved by subsequent administrations including Clinton and Obama.
DeChambeau has praised Trump as a golf ambassador and “normal person” - The golfer, who was brought on stage during Trump's election victory celebration in November, said in April that Trump "loves golf" and is "such a great ambassador for the game of golf and for diplomacy," describing him as "just a normal person" after getting to know him better through their rounds together.
Harvard commencement speaker worked for Chinese Communist Party-controlled org with military ties
Luanna Jiang, who delivered Harvard's 2025 commencement speech, volunteered for the China Biodiversity Conservation and Green Development Foundation (CBCGDF) from 2018-2022, which is controlled by the CCP and has signed cooperative agreements with Chinese military arms and hosts a branch of China's United Front Work Department intelligence service, the Daily Caller News Foundation reports.
The organization's leadership has extensive ties to Chinese intelligence and military networks - CBCGDF's secretary-general Zhou Jinfeng, who wrote Jiang's Harvard recommendation letter, has served in multiple Chinese government intelligence roles and met with Harvard officials at the headquarters of China Poly Group, a sanctioned Chinese defense contractor founded by the People's Liberation Army.
Harvard is facing intense scrutiny over its Chinese government connections - The Department of Homeland Security revoked Harvard's right to host foreign students in May, citing the university's "coordinated activity with the CCP," while the House Select Committee accused Harvard of hosting members of a CCP paramilitary organization involved in Uyghur genocide.
China experts are calling for extreme measures against Harvard - Gordon Chang warned that "Harvard will have no choice but to end its existence" if it continues allowing itself to be used by those seeking America's destruction, suggesting the Trump administration should revoke the university's charter during what he calls a "national emergency."
