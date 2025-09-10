PolitiBrawl

Tamra Wood
2h

Everyone of these protesters should be arrested for Interference of Official Federal Law Enforcement!

Prof Dave White
2h

Tom is correct and msnbc is a lying news network.

Climate Change Science is never settled

The wildfires are arson, not from climate change: https://cctruth.org/wildfire/

https://rcmp.ca/en/manitoba/news/2025/05/manitoba-rcmp-make-two-arson-arrests-following-wildfires

https://www.ecosia.org/search?method=newtab&addon=chrome&addonversion=7.1.0&q=Rowena+Fire+arson+arests

https://www.koin.com/news/wildfires/alder-springs-fire-in-central-oregon-was-human-caused-officials-say/

https://rosedogbookstore.com/climate-crisis-changed-the-intergovernmental-panel-on-climate-change-ipcc-reports-are-deliberate-science-fiction-ebook-text/

arson fire

https://www.statesmanjournal.com/story/news/local/2025/07/09/salem-fire-grass-grass-structure-fire-southeast-salem/84525257007/

Because the high schools teach the fear mongering of the media and UN. Nothing they have said will happen has ever happened.

Trees release terpenes which induce rain.

The high school teach our published high-school textbook and the arson fires will stop.

Climate Change is about Fear mongering and removing people from the earth.

