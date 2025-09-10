Border Czar Tom Homan lost his temper at Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinksi after she repeatedly suggested he is arresting innocent people across America rather than criminal illegal migrants.

“Mayor Wu and Gov. Healey ought to be calling ICE and thanking them for making their communities safer!” Homan went off.

“You used the term ‘disappearing people,’ that’s disgusting!!”

Watch the tense live clash here:

Click To Watch Video

Together with Ifrah Law

Ifrah Law heightens the success of iGaming clients through every phase of their business cycle

Led by a managing partner who has been at the center of every significant court case affecting online gaming, Ifrah Law operates at the cutting edge of technology, innovation, and regulation.

Its lawyers represent industry players throughout the entire business cycle, from the formation of a corporation or licensing relationship, through marketing, partnering, growth, and disputes, to profitable exits.

We’re proud to share that all partners at Ifrah Law have been ranked by Chambers and Partners, the gold standard for evaluating legal excellence worldwide.

Learn More

No Loyalty!

Kamala Harris BLASTS Biden’s run for reelection as “reckless” and “ego” -driven

Former Vice President Kamala Harris harshly criticized President Biden's decision to run for reelection in her upcoming memoir "107 Days," calling it "recklessness" and arguing the choice "should not have been left to an individual's ego" given the high stakes.

White House Dynamics: Harris accused Biden's staff of undermining her by failing to defend her against attacks and "adding fuel to negative narratives" about her, suggesting they viewed her success as diminishing Biden's standing rather than supporting it.

Loyalty vs. Action: While defending her decision not to pressure Biden to drop out earlier as "loyalty," Harris admitted she was in the "worst position" to make that case since it would appear "self-serving" and like "naked ambition" coming from her.

Biden's Capacity: Harris maintained that Biden was competent to serve as president but acknowledged he "got tired" at age 81, leading to "physical and verbal stumbles," particularly noting the poor debate performance against Donald Trump came after extensive travel to Europe and a West Coast fundraiser.

Charlotte Democrat mayor wins primary after horrific stabbing in her city makes national headlines

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles won Tuesday's Democratic mayoral primary despite facing criticism over her response to the stabbing death of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska on a city light-rail train last month by suspect Decarlos Brown Jr., who has 14 arrests over 12 years.

National Political Impact: President Donald Trump attacked Democrats for being "soft on crime," claiming the victim's "blood is on the hands of the Democrats who refuse to put bad people in jail" and also blaming former Democratic Governor Roy Cooper, who is running for Senate in 2026.

Federal Charges Added: The Department of Justice announced federal charges against Brown on Tuesday for committing an act causing death on a mass transportation system, in addition to the existing state first-degree murder charge, as the gruesome security video went viral and sparked national attention.

General Election Setup: Lyles, Charlotte's first Black female mayor, now faces Republican nominee Terrie Donovan in the general election in the Democrat-dominated city, with crime becoming a central campaign issue even before the high-profile killing occurred.

ICE agents retreat with slashed tires after standoff with protesters and suspected illegals

ICE and CBP agents arrived at a Rochester, New York home to detain suspected undocumented workers, but while one roofer was taken into custody, others refused to come down from the roof, leading to a four-hour standoff.

(Video from @rachbarnhart on X)

Violent Protest Response: More than 100 protesters gathered at the scene, chanting "shame" and calling agents "gestapo," with the confrontation escalating when protesters allegedly slashed the tires of a CBP vehicle, forcing agents to retreat and eventually abandon their operation.

Sanctuary City Context: The incident occurred in Rochester, which recently voted unanimously to codify its sanctuary city policy, with the Western New York Coalition of Farmworker Serving Agencies helping to mediate the standoff and advocating for immigrant workers' rights.

Don’t Miss It!

MAGA vet SHUTS UP smug Jamie Raskin: "You don't know what you're talking about!"

Click To Watch Video