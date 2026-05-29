Trump Border Czar Tom Homan blasted Chris Cuomo for spreading false information about ICE detention standards during a tense live interview on News Nation.

“This is political warfare!” Homan told Cuomo, very frustrated. “This is just stone cold lies about the men and women of ICE!!”

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Nine arrested during chaotic ICE facility protests in New Jersey

Nine protesters were arrested Thursday night outside Newark’s Delaney Hall ICE detention center as the several day-long demonstration is apparently escalating.

Demonstrators reportedly chanted violent remarks to officers including “shoot yourself in the head” and “take your gun and kill yourself” while authorities said protesters bit, kicked and punched officers. Video showed pepper-sprayed activists clashing with ICE personnel, many wearing keffiyeh scarves while attempting to block facility access.

DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin stated “Assaulting and obstructing ICE law enforcement is a crime and felony” and promised prosecuting offenders to “fullest extent of the law.”

Florida Highway Patrol nets 249 illegal immigrants in three-day Operation 9 sweep across state

Florida law police conducted Operation 9, a coordinated three-day operation where Florida Highway Patrol partnered with ICE, U.S. Border Patrol, Broward Sheriff’s Office and other agencies to apprehend 249 undocumented immigrants along state roadways and transfer them to federal custody.

The “ghosts”: Since March 2025, FHP troopers have encountered over 10,476 illegal immigrants during routine traffic stops, with Lt. Ramin Sulaiman noting many lack driver’s licenses. Sulaiman warned of millions of unaccounted “ghosts,” undocumented immigrants with no law enforcement records, residing in Florida.

Officers prioritize traffic violations as gateway to immigration enforcement: Trooper Tony Golden said routine traffic infractions like speeding provide legal basis for stops that uncover undocumented status, rejecting accusations troopers target based on appearance while emphasizing “we are enforcing the law. We don’t pick and choose what we want to enforce.”

Detainees offered choices including assisted repatriation: ICE public affairs officer Nestor Yglesias explained apprehended immigrants could arrange flights home or await immigration hearings, with government covering repatriation costs up to $2,600 depending on individual circumstances.

Ex-CIA officer David Rush arrested with $40M in gold bars, raising questions about vetting process failures

Former CIA senior executive David Rush faces theft charges after the FBI raided his Virginia home May 18, discovering 303 one-kilogram gold bars worth over $40 million, $2 million in currency and 35 luxury watches allegedly accumulated through false claims of needing bullion for “work-related expenses” between November 2025 and March 2026.