Trump Border Czar Tom Homan put CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins in her place for still defending alleged MS-13 member, reported wife-beater and illegal immigrant Kilmar Abrego Garcia.

Watch Video

”You said everything was done right here,… but this administration has admitted in court that he should not have been deported,” Collins pressed Homan.

“I’ll let them deal with it,” Homan answered. “DOJ can fight this out in the courts,… I’m telling you from my stance, what we’ve done, I believe was right!”

“Even though it was a U.S. immigration judge that said the one place he cannot go is El Salvador? He could have been deported literally anywhere else and this would not be a fight!” Collins pressed again.

“That was years ago, conditions in this country were different,” Homan fired back. “The facts of the case have changed since that first decision!”

Abrego Garcia was arrested in 2019 while loitering outside of a Home Depot alongside MS-13 members. Court records show Abrego Garcia’s wife had said that he physically attacked her several times, at least once leaving her with a black eye.

Watch Homan stand his ground on CNN against the media’s spin job:

Watch Video

The White House BLASTS Democrat senator who met Abrego Garcia in El Salvador for odd photoshoot

Conor McGregor tells Tucker Carlson why he feels compelled to save Ireland from mass migration

MMA legend Conor McGregor sat down with Tucker Carlson to discuss his intentions to run for President of Ireland despite several absurd logistical hurdles, as well as the challenges Ireland is facing amid mass migration facilitated by globalist leaders.

McGregor explained to Carlson that he cannot simply run for president without receiving backing from four county councils and 20 nominations from members of the Oireachtas, Ireland's parliament.

“So you can't just run for president?” Carlson asked, stunned by the amount of red tape in the way. “So how is it a democracy?”

McGregor admitted that Ireland is not truly a democratic country and warned that the globalist interest who have put his people’s concerns last will “attempt to tarnish” his reputation to stop him. “I move forward under God, and my nation can see.”

“Our public wealth being administered into private hands, enriching people to bring in this influx of illegal mass migration that is changing the fabric of my country,” the former UFC fighter explained. “Ireland is very close to losing its Irishness and we will not let that happen.”

Watch the full interview here:

Watch Video

Liberal LUNATIC triggered by Charlie Kirks shirt wrecks herself in front of her friends

A woke college girl revealed her own ignorance on crime and policing in America during a heated confrontation with Charlie Kirk.

“Would you recognize a group of people who have been marginalized historically and are now asking for the same rights and privileges as white people?” the student, upset by Kirk’s “All Lives Matter” shirt, asked.

“What rights do white people have that blacks don’t?!” Kirk asked the student right back. “Be specific!”

Watch Video

