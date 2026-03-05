PolitiBrawl

al jenkins's avatar
al jenkins
1h

.....suggest that the 'Headline Images' used each week NOT BE an ai enhanced Exaggeration of the actual emotion captured at the news event. The actual literal captured images are ENOUGH and protects PolitiBrawl from distortion - - the announcers Matt or Brien are free to ADD their own emotion as they wish to - - that's fine , and it's genuine. ......... .......blessings everyone

Roscoe Hill's avatar
Roscoe Hill
36m

Walz and Ellison ignored this theft in 2019. I don't see anything else this committee needs to not file for criminal referrals. Let's see what happens.

