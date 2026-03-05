GOP Rep. Nancy Mace grilled Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz for his shocking negligence that enabled fraudsters to steal billions of taxpayer dollars on his watch.

“If you can’t define what a woman is you certainly can’t define what fraud is!!” she snapped at him.

Condoleezza Rice urges Trump to “take care of Iran for good,” praises Operation Epic Fury killing of Khamenei

Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice praised President Donald Trump’s bold military action against Iran, saying “Iran has been at war with us for at least 47 years” and noting that 75-80% of U.S. casualties in Iraq were due to Iranian-made roadside bombs. She argued the main objective should be to “render Iran essentially incapable of military action against us and against our allies,” adding “if you can neuter Iran as a military power in the region, that’s worthy.”

Why it matters: Rice, who served as national security adviser and chief diplomat under President George W. Bush, referenced the 1979 Iranian hostage crisis and 1983 Beirut bombing that killed 241 Americans as examples of Iranian-led terror, saying “to say that this regime was not a threat … it’s ahistorical.” She noted Iran has developed military capability to reach beyond its borders through terror proxies like Hezbollah and Hamas, which it arms and equips.

What she said: Rice described American military action as “a series of events” dating to Oct. 7, 2023, when Iranian-backed Hamas killed over 1,200 people including 46 Americans, saying “I’m quite certain that October 7 with Hamas couldn’t have happened without Iranian training and equipment and even maybe planning.” She said the U.S. jumped on timing to “render them incapable” before Iran could strike back or rearm Hamas and Hezbollah, adding “taking care of Iranian military and nuclear capabilities is very important.” Rice noted Iran’s complicated demographics, with minorities suppressed by Tehran across “a population of over 90 million people on territory that’s twice the size of Texas.”

Pentagon identifies final two soldiers killed in Iran strikes: Chief Warrant Officer from California, Major from Iowa

The Pentagon identified the last two of six U.S. soldiers killed following strikes against Iran as Chief Warrant Officer 3 Robert Marzan, 54, of Sacramento, California, and Maj. Jeffrey O’Brien, 45, of Indianola, Iowa. Marzan “was at the scene when a drone strike hit the command center in Kuwait and is ‘believed to be the individual who perished at the scene,’” according to the Pentagon.

Details: The deaths bring the total U.S. casualties to six soldiers, all killed when Iran struck at least six U.S. military facilities around the Middle East since the U.S. and Israel began attacking Saturday, according to a New York Times analysis. Facilities in Bahrain, Iraq, the UAE, and three sites in Kuwait were hit Saturday and Sunday, with several structures including satellite communications equipment damaged or destroyed. President Trump warned the death toll will likely rise, saying “sadly, there will likely be more before it ends” as the conflict escalates over the next three to four weeks.

The other victims: The four soldiers identified Tuesday were Capt. Cody A. Khork, 35, of Winter Haven, Florida; Sgt. 1st Class Noah L. Tietjens, 42, of Bellevue, Nebraska; Sgt. 1st Class Nicole M. Amor, 39, of White Bear Lake, Minnesota; and Sgt. Declan J. Coady, 20, of West Des Moines, Iowa. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said “our hearts are broken by the deaths of Major Jeffrey O’Brien and Sergeant Declan Coady, two brave Iowa soldiers who gave the ultimate sacrifice,” while Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis expressed condolences for Capt. Khork, who “has been killed in the line of duty as part of Operation Epic Fury.”

Stephen Miller declares Trump has “unleashed” US military from “woke” indoctrination after Biden era

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller declared on Hannity Wednesday night that under President Trump’s leadership, the U.S. military has been “unleashed” from political correctness after years of “woke” indoctrination under the Biden administration, where top brass “seemed more interested in pronoun etiquette than lethality and victory.”