Sen. Tim Scott defended his backing of President Donald Trump while being pressed on how he reconciles his politics with his faith, during a Tuesday morning appearance on CBS to promote his latest book.

The South Carolina Republican took the interview to promote his new book, "One Nation Always Under God: Profiles in Christian Courage," released Tuesday, which profiles Americans whose faith influenced national development.

During the live sit down on "CBS Mornings Plus", he faced pointed questioning about his religious beliefs and his support for Trump's policies and rhetoric. Anchor Adriana Diaz cited Trump's foreign aid reductions, immigration language and recent social media post telling Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to "go to Hell" as examples critics view as inconsistent with Christian values.

Scott fired back, claiming the Schumer comment as normal discourse while highlighting Trump's policy achievements. He emphasized tax legislation that he said reduced burdens on working families and expanded support programs.

"If you think about what President Trump has done, frankly, on reinforcing the PEPFAR funding that provides billions of dollars to Africa for AIDS, if you think about President Trump's approach on taxes, when we passed the Trump tax cuts in 2017, we lowered the taxes for a single mother by 70%," Scott said.

He contrasted current 2.7% inflation with peak rates reaching 9% under the Biden administration, claiming families lost $1,075 monthly in purchasing power during those years.

The interview addressed broader themes about America's Judeo-Christian foundation and defining societal values amid diverse moral perspectives on issues like immigration policy.

Scott’s new book goes through American history, outlining the Christian faith as the foundation for its success with historical anecdotes and insight.

“God so often uses ordinary people, to achieve extraordinary outcomes for other people,” Scott said during promotions for the book on Fox’s The Five. “Why not have another compassionate warrior who wants to change the outcome of current history by understanding how could it can be when you A, pray about it. B, go to work.”