GOP Rep. Tim Burchett fired back at Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett after she launched into a self-righteous rant defending the ultra-woke Smithsonian and it’s biased retelling of American history.

“The American story is the birth and growth of a great nation founded on powerful ideals,… but in the museum’s current telling, history is just on ongoing power struggle between oppressors and the oppressed.”

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DSA teachers Plot to Reshape NYC Schools Around Socialist Curriculum

Democratic Socialists of America educators held a meeting titled “Planning for Socialist School Governance,” calling for NYC public school curricula to be rebuilt around Marxist class consciousness and the teachings of Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. CUNY professor Maureen Fadem argued the existing curriculum was built on a “neoliberal and conservative frame” and demanded it be overhauled to include “race consciousness” training for teachers.

The group openly discussed exploiting their connections to Mayor Mamdani to advance the agenda. DSA Labor Working Group co-chair Nina Bruckenthal said the group planned to leverage upcoming United Federation of Teachers contract negotiations — set to expire in November 2027 — to embed far-left demands into teacher agreements. One participant warned that unpopular reforms could drive parents toward charter schools, prompting calls to fight school choice.

Critics called the effort “grooming,” with former Community Education Council President Maud Maron warning the group was seeking access to other people’s children to convert them to their ideology.

Venezuelan illegal immigrant charged in death of Florida grandmother

Carlos Suarez-Contreras, 26, a Venezuelan national allegedly in the country illegally, has been charged with driving with a canceled license causing death after backing his SUV over 82-year-old Deborah Murphy in a Panama City Beach Publix parking lot on May 17.

Murphy, a grandmother and retired teacher, died from her injuries. Suarez-Contreras is being held without bond as a flight risk due to his immigration status and has pleaded not guilty.

Both Suarez-Contreras and his front-seat passenger, Luis Sanabria, 29 — also Venezuelan and allegedly in the country illegally — were issued ICE detainers. Sanabria, who had an expired visa, initially fled the scene on foot before returning and was released into ICE custody. The passenger confirmed under oath that Suarez-Contreras was driving at the time of the crash.

Murphy’s twin daughters vowed to pursue justice, remembering their mother as “a light” with “so many more memories to be made.”

One dead, 16 injured after suspected terrorist drives van into Berlin Pride crowd

A van drove into a crowd of people celebrating Berlin’s Christopher Street Day pride event Saturday night, killing one person and injuring at least 16 others, several critically. The attack occurred around 10 p.m. when the vehicle entered Tiergarten park along the parade route and struck multiple people before hitting a tree. Authorities are also investigating reports that some victims sustained stab wounds in addition to impact injuries.

The suspect, identified as 21-year-old Abdul B., remained at large Sunday morning after fleeing the scene. Berlin police described him as known to authorities through connections to Islamic extremist circles in the city and said the search was proceeding “at full speed.”

Berlin Mayor Kai Wegner called the attack a direct assault on the city’s tolerant and open society. The pride event, which draws hundreds of thousands annually, was canceled approximately 15 minutes after the attack as emergency responders flooded the scene.

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Elon Musk SHUTS UP arrogant reporter, tells her TO HER FACE that everyone HATES her and the media

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