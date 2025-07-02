GOP Rep. Tim Burchett utterly destroyed CNN’s Kaitlan Collins during a tense live sit down about President Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill Medicaid reforms, reducing fraud and abuse in the healthcare system.

She wasn’t ready for this one bit…

“So you are 100% confident that if this bill passes, maybe by Friday, that no one who is qualified for Medicade will lose funding to it, like the concerns that some of your fellow Republicans have?” Collins asked Burchett.

“No I’m not concerned, I trust in what is in the legislation,” Burchett answered. “I’ve looked through the fact and the numbers and again I think the CBO is completely wrong they’re not taking into account fraudulent behavior. What does the Democrat Party have against someone who is able bodied, getting out and getting a dad-gum job?!!"

Watch Burchett take down Collins in front of millions:

Trump admin bails out Newsom’s California for riot damage

The Trump administration approved disaster aid to address an estimated $1 billion in damage from anti-ICE riots that hit Los Angeles in June, with the Small Business Administration allowing affected businesses to apply for up to $2 million in loans.

Where It All Started: The riots began June 6 and involved violent mobs lighting fires and assaulting law enforcement during immigration enforcement operations, while Democrats criticized federal efforts to help.

Political Battle: Governor Gavin Newsom blamed Trump for the violence, claiming he "deliberately sowed chaos" by deploying National Guard troops and Marines to restore order, while Trump officials accused Newsom of "siding with criminal illegal aliens" and allowing "a mob to rampage Los Angeles." The SBA had publicly urged Newsom to accept disaster relief on June 9, four days into the riots.

Federal Response and Investigation: Beyond providing disaster funding, the Trump administration is tracing funding behind the riots for potential criminal prosecutions, with SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler saying Newsom "refused federal relief for weeks" while standing with "violent rioters, paid protestors, and criminal illegal aliens." Los Angeles officials estimated at least $32 million in direct costs to the city from police response, lost tourism, and property damage.

Sec McMahon says UPenn Title IX ruling marks huge win in fight for women’s sports

U.S. Education Secretary Linda McMahon announced a resolution with the University of Pennsylvania over its handling of the transgender swimmer Lia Thomas case, marking a major move in the Trump administration’s push to bar trans athletes from women’s sports.

“She should have walked away with that… and that just didn’t happen,” McMahon said, referencing Riley Gaines’ tie with Thomas at the 2022 NCAA championships.

The Education Department determined that UPenn violated Title IX and froze $175 million in federal funding until the university agreed to ban transgender athletes from women’s teams and apologize to impacted athletes. “It’s actually just the right thing to do… men should not compete in women’s sports,” McMahon said.

The administration is pursuing similar actions against states like Maine, California, and Minnesota, which have resisted Trump’s Title IX interpretation. “There are federal funds that have been withheld… there’s penalties involved,” McMahon warned.

McMahon also confirmed an ongoing investigation into San Jose State University over its handling of former trans volleyball player Blaire Fleming, amid misconduct allegations and a high-profile legal standoff involving the Mountain West Conference.

N.Y. driving school accused of scam fast-tracking licenses for illegal immigrants

T&E Driving School in Queens paid off DMV examiners on Staten Island to fraudulently fast-track driver's licenses for illegal immigrants, many of whom were Chinese nationals who couldn't speak English or even drive, the NY Post reports.

The school reportedly guaranteed licenses "regardless of their immigration status, language, and even their ability to operate a vehicle," using social media to target and exploit Chinese community members.