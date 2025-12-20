Opinion:

Become a PolitiBrawl member to support bold independent journalism!

After Vice President Kamala Harris was beaten by then-former President Donald Trump in the 2024 election, the Democratic National Committee was despondent. How could “brat” Harris not win? She was endorsed by the likes of Beyoncé and Robert Reich! She was a black, Indian woman who raised over one billion dollars (and somehow still ended up in debt)!

Well, the DNC set about conducting an internal autopsy report to figure out what went wrong in 2024. While anyone with a non-fried brain can see the many reasons why Democrats were swept away that year, Democrats wanted to set the narrative on why they lost so badly.

At least, that was the plan until recently. The New York Times reported DNC Chairman Ken Martin announced the party will not publish the report and keep it sealed.

“Here’s our North Star: Does this help us win?” Martin said in a statement. “If the answer is no, it’s a distraction from the core mission.”

A message from our sponsor (piece continues below)

Together with Health Sciences Institute

Dear Reader,

RFK Jr just launched a NUKE on liberals #1 source of dark money campaign contributions…

And THEY ARE TERRIFIED.

Friend, if RFK Jr pulls THIS off, it could set back the liberal agenda by DECADES.

But more importantly, it could also save your life.

Click here now to see what has liberal elites QUAKING in their penny loafers.

Learn More

P.S. Liberals and their big money donors are going to fight tooth and nail to stop you from hearing about this. So we can’t be sure how much longer this video will be available online. Please watch this now and spread the word while the video is still up.

(Piece continues)

The lack of will to publicly admit the reasons for their loss has been strengthened by Democrats winning many special election races this year, providing the much-needed boost to claim they are well on their way to winning the midterms next year.

Even though some Democratic operatives have praised the move of not rehashing the 2024 election once again, others have said this only proves the “old guard” are not learning anything meaningful.

“Arguing that releasing an autopsy would be too divisive and show that we’re in disarray is such bullsh*t. Voters want to see how the party is actually learning from its mistakes and fighting to figure out the pathway forward rather than saying now is not the time as we always do,” gun control activist and former DNC vice chair David Hogg said on X.

The lack of public pressure to enact change due to not releasing the report does project the image that Democrats will just continue doubling down on their disastrous policies.

Just this week, a Quinnipiac University National Poll found only 18 percent of voters approve of the way the Democrats in Congress are handling their job. That dissatisfaction does not necessarily mean their voters won’t turn out for them in 2026, but it shows the Democratic Party is facing strong headwinds despite the constant attacks against Trump and the GOP.

The funniest example of this is Rep. Jasmine Crockett jumping into the Senate primary in Texas. It has been reported the GOP pushed polling that had the obnoxious congresswoman in the lead among the field, which contributed to Crockett declaring her candidacy. It is true she does well with the progressive base, but her past actions and insane comments while in Congress will be tough to defend to the general population in the Lone Star State.

It is still early to say for sure if the GOP can defy historic trends about the midterms or if Democrats are sure to sweep the House, but this recent decision by the DNC could come back to haunt them if the Blue Wave fails to materialize.