It should come as no surprise that Florida is the example to emulate when it comes to states working with the federal government on immigration enforcement.

I was recently given a front row seat to see the partnership through a ride along with the Florida Highway Patrol. While FHP is not the only local law enforcement agency to work with ICE and Border Patrol to arrest illegal aliens in the state, they have certainly put in the work.

FHP has made around 9,000 arrests since March of last year. At the start of last week’s operation, 1,567 of them had criminal histories beyond being in the U.S. illegally. All Florida law enforcement agencies have made over 20,000 arrests, thanks to their integration through ICE’s 287(g) program near the start of President Trump’s second term.

Governor Ron DeSantis signed a law that mandates all state and local police departments and sheriff’s offices work with ICE beyond allowing access to jails and prisons.

What was remarkable is the stark difference between the environment in Florida as opposed to places like Minnesota and Illinois. The difference should come as no surprise considering Florida is a law and order state that has no sanctuary cities, but to see it up close after being in Minneapolis earlier this year was still shocking.

No one was speeding and chasing the FHP or ICE vehicles while honking their horns. When arrests were being made, no one was blowing whistles or interfering with the operation. Yes, people were filming while they were behind the wheel, but that was the extent of anything. Very few people shouted obscenities as they drove by.

To highlight how less hostile the operating environment is, even some ICE agents did not feel the need to wear face coverings. Using a mask is a must in Democrat-controlled areas since far-left activists will make sure to dox the federal agents if their faces are seen.

FHP, ICE, and Border Patrol made 171 arrests over the course of three days. Criminal histories discovered during last week’s operation included:

MS-13 gang member with a final order of removal

Aggravated child abuse

Battery

Burglary

Possession and Conspiracy to Sell Heroin

Firearm and Drug Trafficking

Illegal Possession of a Firearm

If all 50 states had similar laws, an extra one million illegal aliens would be arrested and put into federal custody. The rate of self-deportations would be even greater, like they have been in Florida after the increase in 287(g) agreements. At a minimum, other GOP-controlled states have no excuse to not have the same drive that Florida has to help deliver on Trump’s campaign promises.