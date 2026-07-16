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Autumn's avatar
Autumn
21m

Because for them... Feelings matter more than FACTS. That's why we must work around them. Just ignore their drivel and proceed with sane laws, policies and procedures...

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Martin Carter's avatar
Martin Carter
1h

Way to spin the interaction, couple of liberal hacks.

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