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I recently had the opportunity to embed with the Florida Highway Patrol as they worked with ICE, HSI, Border Patrol, and Palm Beach County Sheriff’s to arrest illegal immigrants in Palm Beach County.

Over 300 were arrested within three days. While some were taken into custody for simply being illegally present in the country, others had extensive criminal histories. You can read my full report about it here.

While arrests were taking place during traffic stops, local anti-ICE activists and trackers showed up to film. Even though Florida is very pro-law enforcement, the immigrant community in the county is active with sharing alerts on ICE or FHP presence on social media.

I decided to see what the anti-ICE activists had to say and the conversations went as expected, it was like talking to a brick wall that was playing dumb.

My first interaction was with a man who had to be told to obey the state’s “Halo Law,” which requires people to stay at least 25 feet from where officers are carrying out their official duties.

He then asked me multiple times how I was able to be with FHP and I had to repeatedly tell him I sent a request to FHP’s media office. When I tried to ask him questions, most of the time he simply replied that he was not there to answer questions, but to ask them.

He then accused me of taking part in “ethnic cleansing.” When I asked him if he had been to the southern border during the Biden-Harris border crisis or if he knew what ethnic cleansing was, he again refused to answer. Eventually, I left the “conversation” when it was time to leave the scene.

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My second interaction was with an activist who posts on Facebook multiple times a day on the whereabouts of Border Patrol, suspected ICE vehicles, and FHP.

I asked her if she has a problem with immigration enforcement, then does she have a problem with Mexico enforcing its immigration laws, for example.

“What does Mexico have to do with this?” she replied.

I told her the whole debate our nation is having centers around immigration enforcement. Every time I pressed her on the question, she deflected by saying Mexico is not relevant to this situation.

I would say Mexico is very relevant to the conversation because most of those arrested by the joint task force last week were not from Mexico, meaning they traveled through the country and encountered their immigration officials in order to get to the United States.

As previously stated, I did not expect much in my interactions with these activists. Their responses amounted to deflection, ignorance, and a heavy condescending attitude.

At least they remained peaceful and obeyed officers’ lawful orders. The “debates” would have been much different if this was in Minneapolis or Los Angeles.