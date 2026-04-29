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Rebekah O'Neill's avatar
Rebekah O'Neill
5h

Isaiah 54:17 KJV

[17] No weapon that is formed against thee shall prosper; and every tongue that shall rise against thee in judgment thou shalt condemn. This is the heritage of the servants of the LORD, and their righteousness is of me, saith the LORD.

https://bible.com/bible/1/isa.54.17.KJV

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Bobby's avatar
Bobby
4h

The MSM is brainwashing these people, the MSM and democrats are a danger to this Country!

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