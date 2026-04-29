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President Trump said something profound immediately after another left-wing radical tried to kill him on Saturday night: “The most impactful people, the people who do the most, they’re the ones who they go after.”

This is undeniably true. Trump is a force of radical change, a man of action seeking to disrupt the Washington D.C. establishment’s favorite game: screwing over the American people in the pursuit of power.

So why did a teacher from California feel compelled to take action in this way? Certainly he wasn’t a member of the establishment trying to retain his political power, but he was one of the millions of Trump-deranged “activists” ready to do the bidding of the elites after consuming thousands of hours of hyperbolic media rhetoric villainizing President Trump to the maximum and beyond.

Based on his manifesto, he truly believed Trump is a monster who needed to be stopped at all cost.

Wherever did he get that idea?

The left-wing media machine is an assembly line of hate and hysteria. It’s funny to see so many people who consider themselves the educated six-figure earning do-gooders of society so easily manipulated by pretentious snobs working for once- respected news organizations still trying to cling to their respectability for dear life.

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The corporate media, perhaps excluding Fox News and much of Rupert Murdoch’s empire, was built to protect the establishment. And once they realize they have been losing the trust, hearts and minds of millions of Americans that once tuned in, they decided to juice ratings while discrediting a populist threat to the political status quo by going all in on negative Trump coverage.

Once you’ve evoked Hitler, fascism and the KKK, there’s nowhere to go from there. You have pulled the fire-alarm of American political discourse and your millions of viewers believe that there is a fire that needs to be put out immediately. Cole Allen, the alleged White House Correspondents Dinner shooter was likely one of these people, dutifully acting accordingly to the fire drill the media had pulled, telling him that America was about to be destroyed by Donald Trump. Telling him that returning to reasonable border control and enforcing immigration law was evidence that a new holocaust was on the horizon. Or that the Iran War was the beginning of World War three, as if nearly every president in the past 30 years hasn’t engaged in similar regional military conflicts.

The most striking thing about Allen’s manifesto is that it doesn’t sound like the ramblings of a psychotic killer, it sounds like the worldview of so many leftists who make it their life’s occupation to hate Donald Trump. He sounds like everyone at the “No King’s” protests, or those lining up in the streets of Minneapolis to impede ICE officers from doing their jobs, or Democrat politicians who have called Trump fascist and a “threat to democracy,” or even the talking heads on certain TV networks and in certain newspapers who echo this baseless message.

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Allen’s words sound very familiar to anyone who has spent time consuming left-wing media. The only difference between him and all those previously mentioned is that he decided to take action to address the existential emergency he believes to be at hand.

Trump was right, it’s those who are actually moving the needle who are the most at risk. If he was an impotent puppet of the establishment (like Joe Biden) there would be no reason to remove him by any means necessary. He is The Man in the Arena, as President Theodore Roosevelt famously put it. In his truth-ringing poem, he lambast “the critic,” the man who comfortably sits and points at the ones who dare greatly and take action and sometimes make mistakes in the pursuit of achieving something important and bigger than themselves.

If you haven’t read it, read it here and just try not to think of President Trump and his battle against political adversaries who nitpick every syllable, every percieved mistep and every attempt to Make America better for America’s sake:

“It is not the critic who counts: not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles or where the doer of deeds could have done better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood, who strives valiantly, who errs and comes up short again and again, because there is no effort without error or shortcoming, but who knows the great enthusiasms, the great devotions, who spends himself in a worthy cause; who, at the best, knows, in the end, the triumph of high achievement, and who, at the worst, if he fails, at least he fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who knew neither victory nor defeat.”

—Theodore Roosevelt

An assassin tried to shoot Roosevelt on the campaign trail in 1912, the bullet lodged in his glasses case in his suit jacket pocket and Roosevelt famously gave a speech immediately afterwards, blood spilling from his wound, telling the crowd “It takes more than that to kill a bull moose!”

Just like Roosevelt, Trump is a force of real change, he threatens every sacred tenant of the establishment, and if they haven’t stopped him by now, they won’t be able to. He is unflinching at the lies, the mob and the bullets that seek to take him down.

He is bullet proof and his message is bullet proof; rebuild America for Americans and don’t stop until the job is done.

It’s not the critic who counts, the media and the democrats will not stop their campaign of hysteria, but Trump has shown that he is even more relentless and unwavering then they are.

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