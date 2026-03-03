Elisabeth Hasselbeck, wife of retired NFL quarterback Tim Hasselbeck, fired back at Ana Navarro on “The View” for “lacking depth” in her criticism of President Donald Trump’s strikes against Iran, reminding her of the horrible oppression of women by the Ayatollah who now “have hope” because he is dead.

“People who are gay will not be thrown off buildings! Women will not be mutilated and murdered!” she told Navarro.

Click To Watch Video

Together with Goldco

The news isn’t telling the full story.

While Wall Street seems to play games with the stock market, a basic supply and demand crisis is building in the real economy.

New technology and green energy projects require massive amounts of real resources — specifically silver — to actually work.

It isn’t just about computer code. Real metal is needed for manufacturing, and we are simply using it up faster than it can be mined.

The experts use fancy words like “Singularity” to describe this, but it comes down to a simple reality: the world is running out of cheap silver.

This is creating a rare window. Because of this shortage, we are standing on the doorstep of a historic silver boom.

If you wait until the shortage hits the news, you might miss the chance to help protect your savings. You need to understand the Four Secrets driving this demand before the price moves again.

We have reserved your free copy of the Special Report, “Riding the Silver Surge: A Guide for Retirement Savers,” which details exactly how to benefit from this boom.

Get My Free Report

Clinton grins as he’s handed incriminating Epstein hot tub snap

Former President Bill Clinton smiled and chuckled during a heated House Oversight Committee deposition this week as he examined a resurfaced 2002 photo from Jeffrey Epstein’s files showing him reclining in a Brunei hotel hot tub beside a redacted figure, while denying any knowledge of Epstein’s crimes or the image being taken.

Deposition Goes Viral: Clinton spent over 20 seconds scrutinizing the printed hot tub photo before breaking into a smile and chuckle, with his lawyer attempting to hide a smirk amid intense questioning.

Photo Origin Revealed: The intimate image, first released by the DOJ in December 2025 from Epstein’s estate, captures Clinton during a 2002 Asia trip for AIDS initiatives where Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell were present.

Clinton’s Firm Denials: He insisted he did not know the redacted person next to him, had no interest in underage women, and severed ties with Epstein long before the financier’s crimes surfaced publicly.

Ongoing Scrutiny Persists: The session highlighted Clinton’s multiple appearances in Epstein-related photos, including White House visits in 1993, fueling continued questions despite no evidence of wrongdoing beyond association.

State Dept officer slays four in DC road rage rampage

A U.S. State Department Foreign Service officer allegedly stabbed four women and a dog during a road rage incident on Virginia’s Interstate 495 Sunday, killing one victim and a pet before a trooper fatally shot him in self-defense.

Deadly Stabbing Victims Identified: Michelle Adams, 39, died from her wounds; three other women remain hospitalized with serious injuries after the attack near Little River Turnpike.

Suspect’s Government Role Revealed: Jared Llamado, 32, of McLean, Virginia, worked as a diplomatic technology officer at the State Department since September 2024, handling IT systems for diplomatic functions.

Incident Escalation Details: The rampage followed a crash on the Capital Beltway; Llamado confronted the responding Virginia State Police trooper armed with a knife.

Official Responses Issued: State Department expressed condolences to all affected, deferred to police investigation; authorities ruled out terrorism, with the trooper uninjured and shooting deemed self-defense.

Trump ends boycott, will attend Correspondents Dinner for the first time ever

President Donald Trump announced Monday he will attend the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner for the first time as president on April 25, accepting an invitation he described as “very nice” after boycotting the event throughout his first term and skipping it in 2025, citing past media bias but now framing it as honoring America’s 250th birthday and his status as one of the greatest presidents.