Vice President JD Vance appeared on “The View” Tuesday, for what was supposed to be a discussion about his new book… Instead it was an ambush!

Watch what happens when Vance turns the tables on their hysterical anti-Trump gotcha questions:

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Is Your Portfolio Aligned With Today’s Physical Metals Market Conditions?

As we move through 2026, global markets continue to experience meaningful shifts. While media coverage often focuses on policy and geopolitical developments, there is also increasing discussion around physical supply and demand trends in the silver market. For many years, silver has often been viewed in relation to gold. However, due to its industrial applications, some analysts now describe silver as playing a more expanded role in modern manufacturing and technology.

Market Perspective

Public figures, including Robert Kiyosaki, have recently shared opinions on the long-term outlook for silver. These views reflect personal perspectives and should not be interpreted as guarantees of future performance.

Key Market Considerations

Supply & Demand Trends: Reports have indicated increased industrial demand for silver, particularly in sectors such as electronics, energy, and defense-related technologies.

Multi-Year Supply Imbalance: Some market analysts have noted that silver production and consumption levels have not always aligned in recent years, which may influence availability over time.

Paper vs. Physical Market Dynamics: The relationship between paper-based contracts and physical metals remains a topic of discussion in the broader commodities market.

Detailed analysis of these shifting physical supply dynamics can be found in our complimentary 2026 Gold in Modern America Guide.

Monetary Gold is a direct precious metals dealer with over 25 years of industry experience and a consistent A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB).

Monetary Gold has built its reputation on being a straightforward and trusted source for those looking to acquire physical metal. If you would like to better understand how physical precious metals function within today’s market environment, we invite you to request our 2026 Precious Metals Educational Guide.

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UFC massacre thwarted: Five arrested in alleged terror plot targeting White House fight event

The FBI disrupted an elaborate multi-phase attack plot targeting UFC Freedom 250 on the White House South Lawn, arresting five people from across multiple states while identifying 23 individuals as part of a broader network. The alleged scheme involved explosive-laden drones meant to strike nearby buildings to trigger mass panic, funneling fleeing crowds toward a pre-positioned sniper team, followed by a second wave storming the White House gate. All suspects are American citizens with no foreign connection identified.

The investigation comenced after the mother of 19-year-old Tycen Proper, of Cincinnati, alerted authorities about his firearm purchases and online communications. Proper allegedly spent $3,000 in graduation money stockpiling thousands of rounds of ammunition, AR-style rifles, and tactical gear. Two California men were charged with conspiracy to commit murder, while suspects in Missouri and Nebraska were also arrested. One alleged organizer operating under the alias “Shepherd” coordinated sniper positions, drone deployment, and escape routes via encrypted Signal chats.

Suspects allegedly told investigators the attack was motivated by their hatred toward “capitalist elites” and AIPAC-linked politicians. Vice President Vance called the plot “very, very dark stuff,” warning that escalating political rhetoric was fueling dangerous radicalization. The investigation spanned at least 12 FBI field offices nationwide.

Key details of US-Iran peace framework revealed

Israel’s Channel 12 and Axios reporter Barak Ravid revealed 12 points of the secretive US-Iran memorandum of understanding Tuesday. The framework extends the ceasefire to Lebanon, has Iran reaffirm its pledge never to build a nuclear weapon, and opens negotiations over Tehran’s enriched uranium stockpile and future enrichment activities. Iran would maintain its largely decimated nuclear program’s current status while talks proceed.

On the economic and military front, the US would immediately lift its naval blockade, pause new sanctions, and release frozen Iranian assets once the MOU takes effect. Iran would guarantee toll-free commercial passage through the Strait of Hormuz for 60 days. Temporary oil sanctions waivers would allow Iran to resume crude sales, providing a significant financial boost to Tehran’s government.

A final comprehensive deal reached after the 60-day negotiating window would trigger a full US military withdrawal within 30 days, complete sanctions removal, and unlock a $300 billion reconstruction fund for Iran — though Vice President Vance cautioned that fund requires Iran to “totally transform themselves” first.

SPLC employee allegedly funneled over $1 million to her romantic partner’s hate group: DOJ

A federal superseding indictment alleges a high-ranking Southern Poverty Law Center employee directed over $1.2 million in donor funds to an informant code-named “F-9,” who was simultaneously infiltrating the white supremacist group National Alliance while helping fund its extremist activities.

The employee, believed to be former SPLC Intelligence Project Director Heidi Beirich, allegedly shared a home and joint bank accounts with the informant, with roughly $140,000 in donor money flowing into those accounts to cover personal living expenses.