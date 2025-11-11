Bold Democrat Sen. John Fetterman tore apart his own party during a tense appearance on “The View,” telling off the liberal hosts and exposing who was really at fault for keeping the government shut down.

Senate ends record shutdown, sets January deadline with uncertainty ahead

The Senate advanced a bipartisan deal late Monday night to reopen the government until Jan. 30, ending the longest shutdown on record, but lawmakers face uncertainty about whether they can avoid another closure early next year.

Path forward : Senators believe passing appropriations bills the “old-fashioned way” before the January deadline could prevent another shutdown. Senate Appropriations Chair Susan Collins, R-Maine, anticipates combining defense, labor, transportation and housing bills into one package, with lawmakers hoping more completed spending bills will better serve Americans.

Thune’s Opinion: “The immediate objective is to get the government open and enable those conversations to commence,” Thune said. “There are Democrats and Republicans who are both interested in trying to do something in the healthcare space. And clearly, there is a need.”

Healthcare vote guarantee : Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., warning Democrats must remain united in holding Republicans to this commitment. Failure to address the healthcare subsidies could significantly hamper efforts to avert another shutdown.

Divided outlook : While some senators like John Kennedy, R-La., view the January deadline as “light years away,” others including Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., predict difficulty passing a long-term bipartisan budget without healthcare provisions and protections against what he called Trump administration “illegality.” Democrats want bipartisan funding bills partly to push back against administration cuts. Trump defends White House ballroom project after Michelle Obama criticism President Donald Trump defended his East Wing construction Monday, telling Laura Ingraham the new $250-300 million privately funded ballroom will be “one of the greatest” in the world and solve the White House’s inadequate capacity for state events.

Obama’s criticism : Former first lady Michelle Obama alleged the demolition “denigrates” the East Wing, where first ladies’ offices traditionally sit and the “heart” of her work took place. She criticized Trump for “tearing down” the building and told NBC, “There’s no guidebook” for being first lady, adding “There’s barely a staff. Now we don’t have a building.”

Trump’s defense : The president argued the current White House can only accommodate 79 people for seated events, forcing state dinners with foreign leaders into tents on the lawn. “If you have President Xi from China, or if you have some big state event, we have no place to have it,” Trump said. He noted the East Wing had been renovated 20 times, including adding a floor that “looked like hell” and “had nothing to do with the original building.”

Project details: The sprawling 90,000-square-foot development would give the White House a formal ballroom for the first time in history and adhere to the classical design of the existing structure. The demolition has drawn criticism from Democratic leaders including Rep. Eric Swalwell, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and former White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

Cheryl Hines criticizes Larry David’s ‘Crazy’ Attack on Bill Maher over Trump

Cheryl Hines went on Bill Maher’s podcast as she promotes her new book “Unscripted” while navigating backlash over her husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Trump endorsement, and defended Republicans in a stand against Democrat cruelty.