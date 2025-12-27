Support Her America by PolitiBrawl and bold independent journalism by becoming a member today:

The greatest people stand alone.

These are the individuals made from enough marble strength to face the crowd instead of being an anonymous name within it. The people so resolute in their beliefs that they will defy what is common, easy, or quiet, for the boldness of living a life in truth.

They are the ones who, when the day relinquishes to night, rest easy, comforted by their authenticity, and ability to resist their opposers.

They are the greatest among us, and they carry us all.

Meet Charrise Lane.

via @Charriselane Instagram

This month, she graduates from The Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University in Tallahassee, Florida, with degrees in Public Relations and a Political Science minor and with the end goal of working in Washington as a policy maker, determining the future of the United States.

@CharriseJLane X account

Charrise is a self-described conservative and “moderate Republican” who is “dedicated to the betterment and advancement of the Black community,” and has spent years as a political influencer speaking out about COVID-19 vaccinations on TMZ, political voting for Black Americans on FOX News, the disproportionate benefits of so-called DEI efforts, and sharing other conservative opinions across her social channels.

She has also worked for both Congressman Byron Donalds and Joel Crawford.

Throughout every experience on the Hill, viral political posts, and features as a commentator, Charrise has remained absolutely steadfast in her views – a necessity in the modern age, where conservatism, and specifically conservatism for Black Americans, often receives scorn from some members within those communities.

According to a 2024 Pew Research Center report on American voting demographics, 83% of Black voters are Democrats or lean left. For Charrise, who is not only in the minority of that statistic, but studying at a historically Black community where 7 out of 10 students are left-leaning, she feels like an ‘anomaly’ ten-fold. Once, she even tried carving out her own corner by advocating for a College Republicans chapter on her campus, but with no professor willing to advise it, had to acquiesce.

“Its been hard, very, very challenging being a student at that school because – my gosh – sometimes you can hear a pin drop when we’re talking about politics in class. Everybody knows my political opinions.”

A sense of awkwardness, fear, and discomfort exist in any situation where a person is the only one in a room with a particular viewpoint, but add in the venom of everyday political vitriol, and standing alone takes on another meaning entirely.

“I’m really…always by myself,” Charrise said, reflecting on her path both at school and in the greater public eye, where she has been called a “black supremacist” by conservatives and “Uncle Tom” by liberals. “I’m used to it though. You have to learn how to be alone sometimes in this world…”

“I’m not going to wait for anybody to do anything.”

Faced with friction on both sides, Charrise carves her own identity in multiple ways, first and foremost refusing the narrative that because she has conservative values, she somehow isn’t an advocate for the Black community, or a part of it.

“Just because I’m Republican and a conservative does not mean that I don’t want to be around my people.”

In fact, she even argues that many Black Americans are “historically conservative” based on the context of values, which is how she ultimately came to the conclusion that she aligned more with conservative politics.

However, that does not change the fact that Charrise’s life has been defined by defying other people’s scrutiny – from both sides.

“Sometimes they [certain Republican politicians] do make it hard for people like me, the position that I’m in. They make it hard for us to prove why we’re on this side.”

“The school that I go to, people – every time something happens with the Republican side – they’re always looking to me. I can’t explain what they do all the time. I’m me. I have my views. I’m not going to sway just because a politician is saying something that is out of line, because they do it on the Democrat side as well. But again… definitely need to work on that on both sides.”

That ability to see areas of improvement for both her own party and her opposer is Charisse’s way of expressing what it means to be an American – to be a free thinker: “It’s not realistic to just be so on one side. No one is perfect, not even a political party.”

Via @Charisselane Instagram

Yet, even with this logical approach, Charrise still deals with mass levels of depredation both online, in the classroom, and in the world at large for expressing her beliefs. To cope, she has had to learn how to block out the noise.

“At the end of the day, people online are not paying my bills. They’re not affecting my life in any way. So why should I care what they think?”

A question many of us ask ourselves, when faced with a situation where someone criticizes or condemns us for one thing or another, and one that isn’t always easy to answer — relinquishing care for others’ opinions can often be a wearisome undertaking.

“I’ve faced a lot and I’ve seen a lot –more than the average 26 year old has faced and seen…”

“...but God has definitely been with me through it all.”

Raised in a Christian household, Charrise has always relied on her faith, now speaking “to God every day” for guidance as the world gets louder every day….

And God, Charrise said, is guiding her to Washington.

As Charrise takes her next step in being a policy-maker, she bears witness to a changing landscape, with “a lot of younger people are more excited to be involved in politics…People that you wouldn’t even think of trying to get involved,” which is both invigorating and a testament to the unfolding culture shift of America. Especially, as Charisse sees it, with so much work still to be done in how the conservative party continues to evolve to include the Black community even more.

“The Republican party definitely needs to work on their messaging a little bit when it comes to attracting young people, women, people that look like me…stick to the policies. That’s all you need to do.”

Two sides, two worlds, and one Charrise: An advocate for her values, opinion, and Her America.

Despite the noise from the outside opposition, Charrise is ensconced in deep quiet – when there is great responsibility, the fight to the mountain top becomes an isolating trek.

“You know that you’re different. You know that you don’t necessarily belong in the crowd – that you’re meant for something greater. That’s how I’ve always felt.”

Charrise Lane, standing true, knows every moment is worth the fight.

“All I know is there are trials…big trials before victory.”