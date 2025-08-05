PolitiBrawl

PolitiBrawl

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Allen Hummel's avatar
Allen Hummel
2h

God, if those were government workers, I AM GLAD THEY WERE FIRED. What fing morons, intolerant pieces of excrement, and very rude.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
NZ74's avatar
NZ74
3h

Got the jeans!!! Love your show!!! MAGA! ❤️🤍💙🇺🇸

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Politibrawl
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture