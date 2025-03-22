By Rudy Giuliani

America is under attack—not from foreign enemies, but from within. The radical left, fueled by their unhinged hatred of Elon Musk and President Donald Trump, has launched a campaign of domestic terrorism against Tesla vehicles and their owners. Molotov cocktails lobbed at showrooms, Cybertrucks torched, charging stations vandalized—these aren’t protests; they’re acts of war against private citizens and a great American company.

And why? Because Elon Musk dares to stand with President Trump to trim the bloated, wasteful federal government down to size. The hypocrisy of the Democrats, who clutched their pearls over January 6, is staggering. They’ve gone from preaching sanctimonious outrage to cheering—or at least turning a blind eye to—violence against Americans for the “crime” of driving the wrong car.

Let’s rewind the tape. Just a few years ago, these same Democrats were shoving electric vehicles (EVs) down our throats. “Save the planet!” they screamed, as they tried to force every American into a battery-powered box, whether we wanted it or not. They hailed EVs as the future, the moral choice, the only way to stop the polar bears from drowning. Tesla, a crown jewel of American innovation, was their darling—until Elon Musk committed the ultimate sin: aligning himself with Trump. Now, one of the only made-in-America EV manufacturers and a company that employs thousands of American workers and pumps billions into our economy is their public enemy number one. Why? Because Musk isn’t just building cars—he’s helping President Trump dismantle their sacred cow: the sprawling, inefficient bureaucracy they’ve spent decades fattening up to promote their agendas in Washington.

The numbers don’t lie. Tesla’s been hit hard—over 10 reported attacks so far this year, from Oregon to South Carolina, with cars burned, windows smashed, and tires slashed. This isn’t random mischief; it’s a coordinated assault. Law enforcement says there’s no evidence of a grand conspiracy, but open your eyes—Antifa and far-left extremists have been inciting this for months on social media. They’re targeting Tesla owners, regular folks just trying to get to work, all because they hate Musk for leading Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). He’s slashing federal waste, firing bureaucrats by the thousands, and they can’t stand it. So they take it out on innocent Americans. Sound familiar? It’s the thuggery they accused Trump supporters of on January 6. Isn’t it just unbelievable how they project their own destructive intent onto conservatives?!

A brief message from our sponsor (piece continues below)

Presented By Birch Gold

A Message from Donald Trump Jr...

The World’s Most Well-Connected Bankers Are RUSHING To Accumulate Physical Gold

Donald Trump Jr. here with an urgent message. Central banks around the world are sending a clear warning. They're buying TONS of gold to store in their vaults.

In fact, they've purchased more gold in the last three years than any other period in history.

Why Are Banks Making Such Aggressive Moves?

Because they're actively preparing for a world where the dollar is no longer the global reserve currency.

Meanwhile, most Americans remain exposed to the dollar's decline.

The good news?

You can protect your savings the same way they are!

A Gold IRA lets you shield your IRA or 401(k) from the dollar's decline while maintaining all your tax advantages.

My trusted friends at Birch Gold Group can show you how to convert your existing retirement into physical gold. Want to see how?

Click here to get your FREE Info Kit on Gold IRAs

Remember: Central banks have access to information most people never see. When they all move toward gold at the same time, it's not a coincidence — it's a warning.

Take action now to protect your retirement before it’s too late. This free info kit on gold explains how to do that.

Get My Free Info Kit

(Continued)

These punks think they can intimidate law-abiding citizens and sabotage a great American company without consequence. They’re wrong. Smashing windows, torching vehicles, and terrorizing owners isn’t free speech—it’s a criminal assault on our freedom and safety. I’ve prosecuted enough mobsters to know a racket when I see one, and this stinks of organized, coordinated political violence.

Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel need to act fast and hard. Bondi’s already called this what it is—domestic terrorism—and she’s right to promise severe consequences. Patel’s FBI should be rounding up these radicals, tracing their funding, and exposing the puppet masters pulling the strings. We can’t let this escalate like 2020, when cities burned while weak leaders sat on their hands (or cheered it on). These terrorists belong in prison, not on our streets.

This is the radical left unmasked: immature, petulant, and racing to the bottom. They can’t win with ideas, so they resort to tantrums—smashing, burning, and embarrassing themselves in front of the world. Once, they claimed the moral high ground, lecturing us about tolerance and sustainability. Now, they’re the vandals, the bullies, the hypocrites. Attacking Tesla isn’t just an assault on Musk or Trump—it’s an attack on American ingenuity, on free choice, on the rule of law. They’ve outdone themselves again, proving there’s no depth they won’t sink to in their desperate quest to push their failing causes. America deserves better than this childish chaos. It’s time to grow up—or get out of the way.

Thank you for your support!