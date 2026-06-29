Help us beat and replace the mainstream media! Support PolitiBrawl by becoming a paid subscriber today:

Subscribe

By Wendy M. Yurgo

I’ll admit it.

I’m hooked on the World Cup.

Every morning begins the same way. Before I read the news or answer a single email, I’m checking the match schedule. How many games can I squeeze into the day? Which ones overlap? Who’s playing? Before long, I found myself cheering for countries I never imagined I’d care about. One afternoon I was pulling for Japan. The next I found myself captivated by Morocco’s supporters. Argentina, Mexico, Brazil, the Netherlands. Somehow every match gave me another team to root for.

One of my favorites has become the Netherlands.

Just a few weeks before the tournament, I was walking the streets of Amsterdam, soaking in the city’s history and energy. I brought home a Virgil van Dijk jersey for my son, never imagining how invested I’d become in Oranje once the World Cup began.

Maybe that’s why I’ve fallen for Oranje.

Every time I watch their supporters, I catch myself grinning. Thousands of people dressed in orange, bouncing together in perfect rhythm, singing songs I don’t understand and somehow making me wish I did. Their joy is contagious. You don’t have to speak Dutch to feel it. For a few minutes, you forget everything else and simply enjoy watching people love their country, love their team and love being together.

It’s impossible not to smile.

A message from our sponsor (piece continues below)

Together with All Family Pharmacy

Celebrate Independence Day with All Family Pharmacy’s biggest sale!

July 1-7, buy one, get one FREE on Ivermectin, Mebendazole, Ivermectin Cream and Hydroxychloroquine. Don’t miss it.

Shop Now

(Piece continues)

Then I started watching what was happening here in America, not just inside the stadiums, but across the country.

In Kansas City, tens of thousands of Dutch supporters turned downtown into a sea of orange. The famous Oranje Bus rolled through the streets as fans sang, bounced and celebrated as if they had carried a piece of Amsterdam into the American Midwest. It was impossible not to smile.

The same thing was happening everywhere. Las Vegas packed Circa’s Stadium Swim before sunrise kickoffs. Sports bars filled hours before the first whistle. Families planned entire weekends around match times. Everywhere I looked there were Argentina jerseys, Mexico jerseys, Brazil jerseys, Japan jerseys and, of course, a sea of Dutch orange. Every jersey told a different story, but together they created something unforgettable.

We had embraced it.

Then I noticed something else.

A group of Japanese visitors gathered around a table piled high with towering Texas beef ribs and pork ribs at a Dallas barbecue restaurant. They could barely speak English, but their excitement needed no translation. They laughed, pointed at the ribs, flashed enthusiastic thumbs-up to everyone around them and, before they had finished the first tray, they were ordering another.

Dutch supporters on their way to face Japan stopped at Buc-ee’s, bright orange jerseys filling the aisles of a Texas convenience store the size of an airport terminal.

Those moments made me laugh.

Then they made me think.

Somewhere along the way, I stopped caring quite so much about who won.

I realized I was watching something even bigger.

This wasn’t just the world experiencing soccer in America.

It was the world experiencing America.

The America tucked inside roadside barbecue joints, crowded sports bars, neighborhood diners and conversations with complete strangers.

Nobody in Kansas City was confused about which country they were in. American flags still flew from pickup trucks. Country music drifted through open doors. Cash registers still rang in dollars.

But for a few remarkable hours, welcome mattered more than us versus them.

It’s just hosting.

Help us beat and replace the mainstream media! Support PolitiBrawl by becoming a paid subscriber today:

Subscribe

Then another thought occurred to me.

None of this was happening in just any summer.

The world was experiencing America just as our nation prepared to celebrate her 250th birthday.

Think about that for a moment.

Two hundred and fifty years after our Founders declared that free people could govern themselves, millions of people from nearly every corner of the globe were walking our streets, filling our restaurants, cheering in our stadiums, trying our food and talking with our people. They weren’t forming opinions about America through headlines or social media. They were forming them the old-fashioned way, by being here.

I honestly can’t imagine a more fitting way to celebrate 250 years.

Years from now, I probably won’t remember every score.

I’ll remember the sea of orange rolling through Kansas City.

I’ll remember Japanese visitors laughing over towering Texas beef ribs and pork ribs.

I’ll remember Dutch supporters wandering the aisles of Buc-ee’s as though it were another American landmark.

I’ll remember Americans cheering for countries they had never visited and visitors discovering an America they had never truly known.

Most of all, I’ll remember that during America’s 250th birthday, millions of people didn’t simply watch America.

They experienced her.

That’s why I’ll always remember 2026 as The Summer of Love.

About the Author

Wendy M. Yurgo is an attorney, entrepreneur, and Founder and CEO of Revere Payments. Her essays have appeared in Newsmax, The Christian Post, American Thinker, and Political Brawl. She writes about faith, culture, business, and the enduring ideals that shape America.

Follow Wendy on Instagram @wendyyurgo and on X @paymentsSHEEO.