PolitiBrawl

PolitiBrawl

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Christopher Rhoney's avatar
Christopher Rhoney
2h

You forgot about the Tartan Army- those thirsty Scots buggers drank a couple of cities dry. They drank everything except the Bud Light- they wouldn't touch that LOL

Reply
Share
Edward's avatar
Edward
3h

Can we keep the the people who love the USA and send the ones who hate it to hell where they belong 😂😂

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Politibrawl · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture