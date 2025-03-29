By Rudy Giuliani

Listen up, folks—the media’s at it again, trying to turn a molehill into Mount Everest. This so-called “Signal app leak” they’re screaming about? It’s a nothing burger, plain and simple. The Trump administration pulled off a flawless military strike against Houthi terrorists in Yemen—no Americans hurt, no soldiers killed in action, just a bunch of bad guys taken out. And yet, the Democrats and their lapdog press are clutching their pearls, demanding Pete Hegseth and other Trump officials get the axe over what? A group chat that could’ve been tighter but didn’t cost a single American life? Give me a break.

Let’s put this in perspective. These are the same hypocrites who spent years playing cover for Joe Biden’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan. Remember that debacle? Thirteen brave Marines lost their lives because of Biden’s incompetence—abandoning allies, leaving billions in equipment for the Taliban, and turning Kabul into a terrorist playground. Did the media call for heads to roll then? Nope. They buried it, just like they buried the fact that our president for the last four years was mentally checked out, stumbling through speeches and forgetting where he was half the time. But now, when Trump’s team scores a win, they’re grasping at straws to make this Signal slip-up sound like Watergate. It’s pathetic.

Sure, the Signal group chat should’ve been more secure—nobody’s denying that. When you’re dealing with military ops, you lock it down tighter than Fort Knox. But let’s not lose the plot here: the end result was a successful strike. The Houthis got hammered, shipping lanes got protected, and our troops came home safe. Compare that to Biden’s Afghanistan failure—13 caskets and a national humiliation. It’s not even close to the endless REAL catastrophes the previous administration oversaw.

A brief word from our sponsor (piece continues below)

Presented By Nutrition and Healing

Popular Blood Thinner could be targeted by RFK Jr.?

Are you taking this popular blood thinner?



It could be target #1 under RFK Jr.’s new leadership.

A dangerous “FDA Loophole” made it available in the first place—and RFK Jr. could be quick to shut it down.



More than 3 million Americans currently take this blood thinner—do you?

This chilling video reveals why this “harmless” drug is linked to dangerous side effects. Click here now before it’s too late.



- Dr. Alan Inglis, MD



P.S. Big Pharma does NOT want you to watch this video. It may not be available for long so watch before it’s too late.

Watch Video

(Continued)

And speaking of Jeffrey Goldberg, let’s talk about this guy for a minute. This anti-Trump hack, this corporate media clown, has been gunning for the president since day one. He’s not some noble whistleblower—he’s an activist with a byline, pushing an agenda for the coastal elite. If the info in that chat was so sensitive, so earth-shattering, why’d he plaster it all over The Atlantic for the world to see? If it’s such a national security crisis, why’s he amplifying it? Because he doesn’t give a damn about the country—he just wants to dunk on Trump. That’s the game here, folks. The media’s not mad about a leak; they’re mad it didn’t derail a Trump victory.

The Democrats are screaming for Hegseth’s head like he personally handed the Houthis our battle plans. News flash: the only ones who got hurt were the terrorists. Meanwhile, these same clowns shrugged when Biden’s team left our soldiers exposed and our allies high and dry. Where was Tammy Duckworth’s outrage when 13 families got that knock on the door? Where was the media’s 24/7 coverage then? They’re not serious about security—they’re just mad Trump’s making them look weak.

If this is the best the Democrats have to throw at the Trump administration, they’re in deeper trouble than I thought. A group chat gaffe that led to a win isn’t a scandal—it’s a footnote. They’ve got no ideas, no results, just a tired playbook of outrage and headlines. The American people see through it. They want strength, not whining. They want wins, not witch hunts.

Hegseth and the team delivered, and that’s what matters. So, to the media and the left: keep crying about Signal. We’ll keep winning. You’re gonna have to do better than this. Much better.

Thank you for your support!