Opinion:

By Wendy M. Yurgo

One year ago, on January 20, 2025, President Donald J. Trump returned to the White House under the most intense political headwinds in modern American history. The media declared him a threat to democracy. Bureaucrats vowed resistance. The country was exhausted by inflation, lawlessness, and global chaos. But Trump did not flinch. He went to work.

This is the one-year scorecard. No spin. No excuses. Just results.

Executive Action: Breaking Records, Shattering Gridlock

President Trump signed 229 executive orders in his first twelve months back in office. That is not a typo. It beats his own record from his first term and is the most issued in a single year since Franklin Roosevelt in 1933. Twenty-six of them were signed on Day One.

This was not about theatrics. It was about action. From border security and education to energy and tech, the administration moved swiftly to reverse the damage of the Biden years. When Congress stalled, Trump acted.

Border and Immigration: Restoring the Wall, Reclaiming Control

Executive Order 14159 was signed on Day One. It declared the border crisis a national emergency and immediately restarted construction on the border wall. The order also expanded ICE operations, eliminated sanctuary loopholes, and reinstated the Remain in Mexico policy.

Congress passed the One Big Beautiful Bill, which included major funding for enforcement, deportation, and advanced surveillance. As a result, illegal border crossings dropped significantly in the final months of 2025. Agents on the ground report that morale is high and enforcement is finally working.

This is not a press release. It is a reversal. The days of open borders are over.

The Economy and Tax Reform: The American Worker Is Back

The Treasury Department’s 2025 year-end report tells the story.

687,000 new private sector jobs

Capital investment up 15 percent

Gas prices fell below three dollars per gallon nationwide

Mortgage rates dropped from historic highs to 6.3 percent

Trump’s tax reform was not a rehash of 2017. This time, it included no taxes on tips, expanded family deductions, and new investment credits for small businesses. Inflation slowed. Markets stabilized. Wages rose. And for the first time in years, the middle class felt like someone was fighting for them again.

Piece continues:

Tariffs and Trade: America First Means America Strong

In June, Trump announced the Liberation Day Tariffs. A new two-tiered trade system was rolled out with a ten percent baseline on all imports and steep penalties on countries with trade surpluses against the United States.

Factories began returning to states like Michigan, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. Manufacturing rebounded. Reshoring picked up steam. The China trade deficit shrank. Critics warned of trade wars, but the numbers told a different story. Tariff revenue rose. Voters noticed.

Federal Overhaul: Enter DOGE

The new Department of Government Efficiency—DOGE—was created quietly but is already making noise. Co-led in its early months by Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, DOGE is fast becoming a model for how Washington should run.

Within one year, DOGE has:

Consolidated more than one hundred redundant federal IT systems

Identified over two hundred billion dollars in waste

Launched real-time public audit tools to track federal spending

DOGE is not just a department. It is a disruption. Its internal Wall of Receipts portal is forcing agencies to defend every dollar. It is lean, aggressive, and relentless. Just like the man who created it.

Foreign Policy: Clarity Over Chaos

Trump brought back a simple idea: the United States should not enter wars it does not intend to win.

Precision strikes targeted terror groups in Syria and Iraq. Iran was held accountable for nuclear provocations. Foreign aid was restructured to reward allies, not adversaries. And one of the boldest foreign policy shifts was the prioritization of persecuted Christians.

The administration elevated religious freedom in countries like Nigeria, Syria, and the DRC. This was not just symbolic. U.S. pressure campaigns are now tied directly to the treatment of religious minorities. The message is clear. America defends those who cannot defend themselves.

Cultural and Legal Wins: Taking the Fight to the Left

The culture war is not a distraction. It is a battlefield. And this time, the White House showed up ready to fight.

Critical race theory was removed from all federal training. DEI mandates were dismantled. DOJ lawsuits were filed to protect religious freedom and conscience rights. Legislation was introduced to protect girls’ sports from unfair biological competition.

This is not about partisanship. It is about restoring common sense.

The Numbers Do Not Lie — The Media Does

For all the headlines and hysteria, here is the truth:

Border crossings are down

Crime is down in cities working with new DOJ task forces

Consumer confidence is rising

Energy independence is within reach again

Job growth is climbing in construction, energy, and manufacturing

It was not perfect. Nothing ever is. Trump faced endless sabotage—leaks, lawsuits, smear campaigns—but he kept going. His approval rating held steady at 42 percent. That is not weakness. That is base loyalty after everything he has faced.

Year One Was Just the Beginning

This presidency is not about playing defense. It is about restoring what was lost and finishing what was started. In one year, Trump delivered on border security, economic revival, energy reform, trade leverage, cultural clarity, and deep federal reform.

Washington is changing. Slowly. But it is changing. The choice is now between returning to a managed decline or surging forward under a leader who does not blink.

Trump did not return to make friends.

He returned to finish the job.

And year one is only the beginning.

About the author

Wendy M. Yurgo is the Founder and CEO of Revere Payments, a Christian conservative fintech company serving many of the nation’s leading faith-based and freedom-driven organizations. She is a writer and speaker passionate about faith, freedom, and strengthening families. Her work is rooted in light, guided by principle, and grounded in truth.

Follow Wendy on Instagram @wendyyurgo and X @paymentsSHEEO