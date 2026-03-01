Help us beat and replace the mainstream media! Support PolitiBrawl by becoming a paid subscriber today:

Before 1979 Iran under the Shah was a modernizing powerhouse. Oil wealth fueled explosive growth. Literacy soared from 36 percent to over 60 percent in a decade. Universities expanded. Women voted since 1963, studied in record numbers, worked in professions, won divorce and custody rights under reformed family laws, walked unveiled through Tehran streets. Cities pulsed with secular life, Western influence, opportunity, and real progress. That Persia was stolen in 1979 by Shia theocrats who forced Sharia and turned a proud nation into a prison of fear and terror.

President Trump struck decisively alongside Israel in Operation Epic Fury (US) and Operation Roaring Lion (Israel). They killed Khamenei. He gave those hostages the first real chance in forty-seven years to reclaim their country. The mullahs still cling to power, threaten massive retaliation, fire missiles at Israel and US bases like cornered animals. But this war is against the oppressors, not the people they have terrorized. The majority of Iranians are hostages. Imprisoned forty-seven years under Shia theocracy. Beaten in public. Executed in the thousands. Jailed for speaking. Women living every day in terror under enforced Sharia.

Public beatings. Mass executions. Torture chambers. Rape used as punishment. Morality police dragging women away. Acid thrown for improper dress. Rapes in custody. Murder for a strand of hair showing. Mahsa Amini’s death ignited uprisings the regime drowned in blood.

Large-scale protests are erupting across the USA and abroad against the strikes that cracked the prison walls. In America: emergency rallies in New York Times Square, DC White House and National Mall, Los Angeles City Hall and Federal Building, Chicago Federal Plaza, San Francisco Federal Building, Boston, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Denver, Las Vegas, Miami, Minneapolis. Thousands chanting warmonger Trump, illegal war, demanding War Powers votes. Abroad: Athens with over a thousand marching on US and Israeli embassies, Berlin, London, Ankara, Lahore, Karachi where deadly clashes killed nine outside the US consulate, Baghdad pro-regime crowds near the Green Zone. Condemning aggression. War crimes. Stones thrown. Chants against US, Israel, Trump.

While Iranians celebrate freedom these crowds rage at the man who helped make it possible.

Macron’s response is pathetic. France neither informed nor involved. Calling the strikes dangerous for everyone. Outbreak of war with serious consequences. Urging immediate stop, ceasefire, good-faith negotiations, UN Security Council emergency meeting. Joint with Germany and UK: condemn Iranian retaliation but push diplomacy over force. No support for regime change. No recognition of Iranian joy. Weak European cowardice while Arab countries UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan get hit by Iranian missiles and drones on their US-hosted bases. They condemn sovereignty violations. They intercept most. They reserve the right to respond and defend. Saudi offers military aid and solidarity. They face direct terror from the regime and stand with US and Israel defensively.

Khamenei’s death, confirmed by Iran’s own state media, unleashed raw joy. Tehran, Isfahan, Shiraz streets erupting. Crowds dancing. Fireworks exploding. Horns blaring. Women ripping off hijabs. Chanting freedom. And they are doing Trump’s YMCA. His slow hip sway. Fist pumps. Victory groove. Diaspora in LA and DC waving Lion and Sun flags. Thank you Trump signs. Grooving worldwide.

Persians are not Arabs. Farsi is Indo-European. Rumi’s language. Not Arabic. The regime forced Arabic script and chants. Imposed their rule. Erased Persian identity. The Lion and Sun flag is Persian pride. Zoroastrian roots. Pre-1979 glory. Not the regime’s conquest rag.

This is the reckoning. The regime is crumbling. The hostages are rising. Dancing Trump’s dance in victory. We are helping free Iran from the monsters who stole it and terrorized it for forty-seven years.

If elites, feminists, and Ivy League fools cannot see that - if they are too busy protesting the liberator while Arab states defend against regime fire - they are complicit in their willful blindness.

Persians deserve this moment. After forty-seven years of terror they are tasting freedom. As an American with Lebanese and Syrian blood I say thank God for President Trump. Let them dance.

Wendy M. Yurgo is an attorney, entrepreneur, and the Founder and CEO of Revere Payments, a Christian conservative fintech company serving many of the nation’s leading faith based and freedom driven organizations. She writes on faith, freedom, and public policy. Her work is rooted in light, guided by principle, and grounded in truth.

Follow Wendy on Instagram @wendyyurgo and X @paymentsSHEEO.