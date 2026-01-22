Opinion:

By Wendy M. Yurgo

Yesterday in The Reckoning, we ran the numbers on President Trump’s first year back: border encounters down more than 80 percent, U.S. energy production surging with oil at record levels and gas hovering around $2.78 a gallon, job growth slower than we’d like, and deficits still too high. That was the domestic scorecard.

Then President Trump took it straight to the World Economic Forum in Davos and turned the global stage into a reckoning of its own.

He walked into a room packed with global elites and delivered over an hour of unvarnished America First reality: U.S. economic wins, ungrateful allies, and a blunt case for bringing Greenland under American control. The reaction was telling. It started with laughter. It ended with gasps, long silences, nervous chuckles, and a few early exits. Even Finnish President Alexander Stubb looked like he’d seen a ghost.

This wasn’t a polite panel discussion.

It was a confrontation.

This is the one-year scorecard. No spin. No excuses. Just results.

Greenland: Not Fascism—Strategy, Security, and 150 Years in the Making

President Trump referred to Greenland as “our territory,” framing it as essential to North American security. He was blunt: no other country can adequately protect it. He pointed to World War II, noting that Denmark fell to Germany in six hours, after which the United States assumed responsibility for Greenland’s defense.

Trump characterized this period as the U.S. stepping in to protect Greenland and then “giving it back.” Historically, Greenland remained Danish sovereign territory throughout. That distinction matters, because it makes clear this debate isn’t about historical ownership, but about how history is invoked to justify U.S. leverage today.

Trump was equally clear on what he would not do. Despite critics fixating on verbal slips, he mistakenly said “Iceland” a few times; his position was unmistakable: “I won’t use force. I don’t want to use force.”

Hours later, following discussions with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, President Trump announced a framework for a future Greenland and Arctic deal. At the same time, he dropped February tariff threats against Europe. Markets responded immediately, with the S&P jumping roughly 1.16 percent. Danish officials expressed relief that military force was ruled out, even while reiterating that Greenland is not for sale.

What the media largely ignored is that this conversation is not new. U.S. interest in Greenland dates back to 1867, when Secretary of State William Seward floated the idea shortly after acquiring Alaska from Russia. A land swap was discussed in 1910. In 1946, President Truman formally offered Denmark $100 million in gold. The motivation has always been strategic, not imperial.

And today, the stakes are higher. Russia has rebuilt Soviet-era Arctic bases and expanded military patrols. China operates “research stations” widely viewed as dual-use, pairing civilian research with military intelligence, and has conducted joint Arctic operations with Russia, including coordinated patrols. They want the shipping lanes, rare earth minerals, and long-term control of the region.

President Trump tied Greenland directly to America’s future missile-defense architecture, including what he described as a “Golden Dome” system designed to protect North America from emerging threats. In that context, Greenland isn’t about empire. It’s about whether the United States or its adversaries control the high ground.

Trump came in hot, forced the issue, and emerged with a framework without firing a shot. That is leverage-driven negotiation while rivals are already circling.

The Grievances—and the Gasps

Greenland wasn’t the end of it.

President Trump tore into Europe, saying it is “not even recognizable” due to mass immigration and failed policies. He reminded the room that without America, “you’d all be speaking German and a little Japanese.” He jabbed Switzerland as “only good because of us,” mocked Emmanuel Macron’s sunglasses, said Canada “lives because of the United States,” and called out NATO freeloaders. He took shots at windmills, floated a one-year 10 percent cap on credit card interest rates, and warned against importing cultures that do not work.

The room grew visibly uncomfortable. Laughter evaporated. Gasps followed the sharper lines. Heads shook. Some attendees walked out early.

Predictably, the mainstream press branded the speech “antagonistic” and “rambling.” But millions of Americans are tired of footing the bill while allies act entitled. President Trump said out loud what many Americans believe that U.S. power built much of the prosperity in that room, and it’s time for fair terms.

What This Means for Us

Davos revealed the same pattern seen in the first-year numbers: bold moves produce results, even when the delivery isn’t polished. The Greenland framework and tariff walk-back advanced U.S. interests without escalation. Secure borders and lower energy costs are already helping businesses like mine.

That said, publicly dressing down allies could have downstream consequences on trade and job growth; something to watch closely in 2026.

I’m not here to defend every tangent or verbal slip. I’m here to recognize outcomes: a deal framework, no tariffs, and a stronger Arctic position. The elites gasped because someone finally challenged assumptions they’ve coasted on for decades.

Everyday Americans win when leadership puts this country first without apology.

The reckoning isn’t finished.

It just went global.

