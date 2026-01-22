PolitiBrawl

PolitiBrawl

User's avatar
Dr. TMR beste's avatar
Dr. TMR beste
4h

Fascinating.

al jenkins's avatar
al jenkins
1m

TRUMP is the Only Game in Town, as the axiom goes - China's 'Belt & Road' gambit died when Joe Biden disappeared - w Elon controlling world communications via his dominance in Satellite Placement Tech - along w America's total control of the Heavens it leaves the EU & China unable to compete in that sphere - w the U.S. Economy outstripping every other Tech Centered Nation in the World, allies like Japan, India, Argentina, Malaysia, the Entire Arab Middle East, and an emerging Venezuela just don't feel any need to pick up the phone when China rings up - (i didn't even mention Poland, Italy, Hungary, & the Balkan States that could form their own trade deals and dump the EU in a Heart Beat) - - Yes, Trump now dines at the Ritz while confused & jealous members of the EU are bringing their lunches to work in a plain brown bag. ........ ....... blessings everyone

