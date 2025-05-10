These days the name antifa gets thrown around like a political football, an all-encompassing label for anyone committing acts of violence and/or arson while wearing dimly colored disguises in American streets. But then again, all-black attire with a face mask just so happens to be the best outfit to wear no matter what crime one may want to commit.

The nebulous group named Antifa emerged out of a vain effort to stop the rise of Fascism in Germany and Western Europe during Hitler and Mussolini’s rise to power in the 1920’s 1930's. Antifa was born out of the same Marxist cradle that Bolshevism grew out of and it has shared goals with the Communists ever since. After it translated from Fascist Europe to the freedom of the United States, Antifa has remained a clandestine group nonetheless.

In the 1980's, Antifa re-emerged in the American midwest as a left-wing response to the skinheads that stormed the punk scene with swastikas tattooed on their arms. Antifa brawled with actual skinheads who showed up to rock concerts waving Nazi flags.

Three or four decades later, Antifa has been resurrected as a movement to oppose all things Trump and the new right. Inherent to the group's resuscitation is the assessment that Trump is a Nazi and so are his supporters; ipso facto members of Antifa have a duty to punch Trump supporters in the face.

This notion has been fueled and legitimized by well-paid pundits who have thrown the "Trump is a Nazi" Hail Mary into the airwaves for darn near ten years.

Thus far under Trump 2.0, the protests that I have seen in DC have been numerous, but mostly maskless old white folks who are mad that Big Balls at DOGE is firing them from their federal jobs or cutting off funding to their USAID-sponsored NGO.

But at the University of Washington in Seattle last week, Trump 2.0 protests-turned riots showed early hallmarks of tactics of the black-bloc-clad agitators we saw wreak havoc in the past.

Footage shows masked individuals carrying wooden or plastic shields as they confronted Seattle Police. The black bloc-clad mob was at least organized enough to muster a shield line and light a fire. The shields themselves are enough to assume that the individuals carrying them are intending to confront the police, though labeling them all as Antifa is an additional leap that is difficult to make by design.

The question is not if Antifa will take to the streets again in Trump’s second term, but when?

The left has claimed, and will claim, that Antifa is just a myth. It's certainly not a myth, it's a decentralized group of cells straight out of the insurgency playbook.

The shadowy group has been given oxygen to breathe within the expansive protest ecosystem that exploded since the Trump era. The flames were further fanned by the pandemic and the election of 2020. Antifa doesn’t have to sponsor a protest to show up and agitate police or vandalize public property. And this is exactly what they did during the widespread Black Lives Matter demonstrations during the so-called “Summer of Love.”

I embedded with these black bloc-clad shield-wielders countless times in dozens of cities. The degree of sophistication and determination can vary wildly based on the location and the times.

Within these black bloc marches, it's difficult to discern who is actually Antifa ready to punch a so-called Nazi in the face, and who's just a hapless twitter follower looking for a cause. Most of these people wouldn't (or couldn't) hurt a fly. I imagine marching behind a shield is a gratifying form of LARP (live-action-role-playing), a mechanism by which listless young Americans are given a cause in the absence of a well-paying job and a well-built family home.

At least nine out of ten times that I ask someone "are you Antifa?" they will say, "no." And if I ask too many times more, I won't last very long before I am shouted out or worse. The irony here being that Antifa’s desire to remain anonymous forces them to engage in the same fascistic tactics that they claim to oppose.

Interviews are given from behind masks, glasses and goggles. Unsanctioned interviews are blocked by umbrellas and in some cases more extreme force.

In cases I witnessed firsthand in front of the Federal Courthouse in Portland (and which I covered extensively in my book), these cells were organized enough to make molotov cocktails, paint bombs, feces bombs, piss bombs, shoot fireworks galore, and even employ surreal measures like metal saws to cut fences and leaf blowers to blow tear gas back at the cops.

The majority of these people are not discussing tactics in encrypted chats, they’re out there because they are lost and afraid and social media convinced them that if they take to the streets then they can destroy the evil Drumpf. But it only takes a few hardcore agitators to create a riotous spectacle of violence between rioters and the cops. Thus even a small number of Antifa can turn a mostly peaceful protest into one that is anything but.

As demonstrated last week and in the widespread anarchy of 2020, Antifa's most sophisticated cells are in the Pacific Northwest. Here, Antifa commands a strong enough presence to field demonstrations of their own, rather than piggy-backing to create chaos within the picketing of more public-facing groups. Antifa social media accounts with faceless avatars will tell everyone to don black bloc and wear masks.

So what does a member of Antifa actually look like? I would characterize actual "Antifa" as those who privately pledge allegiance to the group. They show up to protests geared up for a scrap with who they deem to be fascist cops. Yet assessing who actually pledges allegiance to Antifa based solely upon attire or umbrellas can be difficult to discern for obvious reasons, and that is by design.

They don't carry membership cards and have no centralized manifesto to which they must adhere. This is awfully convenient as the never-Trump arm of the Democrat party seeks to downplay Antifa’s iron-fisted role in America’s latest civil unrest. In short, Antifa serves as the radical wing to Anti-Trumpism in the United States. They seamlessly integrate themselves with self-proclaimed anti-fascist protesters, intentionally muddying the waters between who is a mostly peaceful protester and who is a hardcore rioter intent on creating as much violence and chaos as they can.

The secretive nature of the Antifa was warranted when it was subverting the boot of the Nazi death march, although it makes less sense in a public street in America where people have the right to ask questions and exercise their free speech.

Integral to Antifa’s continued secrecy are the tactics of violent intimidation at public demonstrations within the United States. For this reason, I believe that the group is incompatible with the American way of life. Anyone who understands how Antifa functions and supports free speech should condemn the group regardless of party or supplemental creeds.

Now that the Rona scare is over, though I was never a fan of masks or needles in the first place, let's remember that we live in America where we have the right to protest but not to the right to remain anonymous and punch other people just because of what they think.

