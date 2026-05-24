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This week marked the final time “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” aired, and it could not have come sooner.

The show’s namesake has not been funny for a very long time. Much like a lot of institutions during the Trump era, late-night T.V. strayed away from its main purpose of entertainment. It transformed into therapy sessions for liberals and progressives, aiming to elicit applause from the audience by espousing Democrat talking points instead of going for laughs.

With Colbert leaving, Democrats and influencers mourned the “loss” and raged at President Trump for his supposed involvement in getting the show canceled. Nevermind the show was losing up to $40 million a year.

The official X account for the Democrat Party told Colbert “Thank you,” with photos of all the political big names he hosted over the years.

“The president cancelling tv shows he doesn’t like & memeing about it on social media is a dystopian nightmare. 10 years, the very thought of this occurring would have been uncontroversially anti-american. MAGA has destroyed our country,” said liberal influencer Dean Withers on X.

CNN Chief Media Analyst Brian Stelter acknowledged Colbert’s hard shift to politics, but claimed there was more to the show:

“[Colbert] became a voice of the Trump resistance, first during Trump’s first term, now again in Trump 2.0, politics became an inescapable part of the show. But The Late Show was about so much more than politics, and I think the viewers who are mourning the end of the show today, they’re going to miss Colbert, the human, you know, he was ministerial in nature, a comforting presence at the end of the night. And yes, he was an outspoken Trump critic, but he was so much more than that.”

Another hint as to why the show was losing money, in addition to not maintaining a large audience, was the size of the staff.

Stelter posted a photo of the staff on stage, saying 200 people will now be out of a job.

“That head count is more than most decent sized businesses. For 3 jokes a night, at best,” Fox host Greg Gutfeld said in response to the photo.

For most of America, such as myself, the news of Colbert leaving late-night T.V. will not be missed because his presence on the airwaves was barely noticed to begin with.