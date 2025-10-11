Opinion:

By Daniel Turner

I went to bed Sunday night angry. The moral disgust and pure loathing I have for the American left continue to harden my heart and poison my Christian soul, and it is something of which I am not proud. Most Sundays I turn to afternoon games, but the awful play of both the Yankees and the Giants turned Sunday beers bitter.

Multiple times I shared my thoughts on X, venting as much as opining.

My last post was about three things which had garnered media attention over the weekend: TSA abusing the “No Fly List” under Biden, the democrat nominee for Virginia Attorney General calling for the death of his political opponent and their children, and the Chicago Police Department given a stand down order when Federal ICE Agents called for backup.

By bedtime I was seething. What a weekend news dump. The worst of America’s left today.

In my mind these three things demonstrate who the left is, what they truly believe, why they are a danger to this country, and why they need to be defeated.

Allow me to expand on the three.

One: The Biden Abuse of the TSA “No Fly List”.

We have yet to have a national reckoning from the COVID years. I have given up hope on the Nuremburg-style Trials I had longed for as I still hear the senile, angry Joe Biden snarking his patience was “wearing thin” with those who would not comply with his orders. Businesses were destroyed. Families were bankrupted. Marriages dissolved. Suicide was rampant. And still Doctor Fauci et al walk free… so to discover yet another outrage, that the Department of Transportation under Joe Biden used the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) “No Fly List” to punish the COVID noncompliant made my blood boil.

The “No Fly List” was created after 9/11. It was to keep Muslim terrorists off commercial planes since Muslim terrorists have a well-known history with aviation. Americans who did not get “the jab” or refused to wear a mask are not terrorists, and that is how hundreds were treated by their own government.

We often hear the phrase “weaponization of government” and this is the princeps analogatum. There is quite literally no better encapsulation of rogue government, starting with little cub scout Transportation Secretary Pete Buttiegeg (I could write a book on that one…) denying you a service because you refuse to obey. Pete should have been hauled before Congress by now. Possibly indicted. But he won’t. He’ll get away with it. I know this, you do too, hence the boiling blood.

Yes, those people were taken off the list, but that is restoration, not justice. National wounds will not heal until there is justice.

(Piece continues)

Two: Jay Jones’ Murder Fantasy

Virginia has state-wide races this year, and according to his text messages, the democrat Attorney General nominee Jay Jones wishes his political opposition Republican Todd Gilbert and Gilbert’s two children were all dead.

Yes, you read that correctly. Dead. Not out of power. Not voted out of office. Dead.

“Only when people feel pain personally do they move on policy” Jones texted explaining his motivation. Nothing says “democracy” like “cause suffering until you agree”. Hitler and Mao used the same tactics.

And yet, and yet… Jones remains in the AG race. To make it worse, no Virginia democrat has called for him to drop out. When I called Senator Mark Warner’s office his staffer explained the governor has condemned the words. “But not the man. And not called for him to drop out of the race. So he’s OK with the next Attorney General of Virginia and his murder porn fetish?” She didn’t have an answer there.

Senator Tim Kaine has his office phone off the hook.

The left is deeply comfortable with political violence. Heck, Jones said so in his texts. It’s a tool, and if it gets stuff done, then ends do justify means. We are mere weeks from the Charlie Kirk assassination… and there is no “ah-ha” moment on the left. There is no “have we taken this too far?” Schumer and Pelosi are still calling everyone “radical MAGA” to get their way through the shutdown. Governors Pritzker and Newsome still drop the “fascists” and “brown shirt” comments directed at ICE.

Only a democrat would get away with this level of insanity. Have a republican calling for the death of democrat children and Richmond would not be standing. No Foot Locker in the commonwealth would be safe from looters. Reverse that and “meh”. Calls for “moderation” or to “lower the tone” ceased in days.

Sorry, Charlie.

Three: Backup on ICE

As Trump continues the dastardly deed of deporting rapists and murderers, Chicago has turned into a war zone with ANTIFA and pro-illegal groups attacking ICE agents. Over the weekend, one deportation raid got out of hand and 10 protesters’ cars boxed in ICE agents throwing projectiles at agents. When ICE called for backup, Chicago PD was told to stand down.

It seems impossible.

To think that a cop would not come to the aid of a cop calling for backup… makes me want to break something. You too I bet.

I don’t blame the cops. They got orders. They have mortgages and families and need a job… but I do blame the cops because unlawful orders cannot be followed. We know this from Saints Augustine and Aquinas. It is codified in the Uniform Code of Military Justice. I like to think it is written on our hearts.

It is certainly in the unspoken code of the brotherhood of police.

Luckily no one was hurt in Chicago, and ICE made it out OK. A Chicago cop who had to confront the death of fellow law enforcement from their own omission will turn to alcohol or suicide. Cops can live with the guilt of knowing they did nothing.

But how vile. Not just petty. Not just partisan. Pure evil.

So now you see why I went to bed angry Sunday night, and why my heart is filling with anger. Luckily my faith empties it… and my bucolic farm offers deep quiet. I have learned to put down the phone and turn off the TV, turn to God, family and friends, and a little bit of alcohol and tobacco, too.

But this is who we are up against. This is the modern left. “We’re headed for a civil war!” they say. No. The civil war is already here, and the left’s positions in media, academia, government, tech, banking, non-profit advocacy have all been exposed. The exposed enemy fights harder. So must we.

There is no common ground. There is no shared vision. The left in America is fully embracing evil, and evil keeps me up at night. We pray, write, vent, drink and smoke, get our rest, and we keep fighting. Honor and courage.

Daniel Turner is the founder and executive director of Power The Future, a national nonprofit organization that advocates for American energy jobs. Contact him at daniel@powerthefuture.com and follow him on Twitter @DanielTurnerPTF