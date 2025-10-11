PolitiBrawl

PolitiBrawl

Fidel Angel Quintanilla
32m

Right, because the left elected a man who bragged about pussy grabbing, sleeping with young girls, spent a lifetime tightly partying with a known pedophile, likely committed rape against children himself and did nothing when “the right” committed the first event of actual political violence against the people’s house on January 6. Spare the left and me, a Reagan Republican, your sanctimonious grandstanding. This repeat of the lie is Goebbelsian and will end the same he and Hitler did - in infamy.

Allan Richard Wasem
36m

There is no longer any “compromise” possible with the left. I’ve drawn the necessary conclusions afa my personal conduct is concerned.

