Much like the entirety of this year, social media timelines were flooded with “horrifying” videos of Border Patrol and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arresting illegal aliens, with liberal users often not providing the full facts of what was actually happening with the arrests.

The first case that caused high levels of outrage was that of a Colombian illegal immigrant who was caught and released at the southern border by the Biden administration in 2023. Videos started circulating of federal agents rushing into a daycare and arresting the woman, who was trying to resist apprehension.

The liberal narrative was that agents just haphazardly and cruelly raided the daycare to scare the children and immigrants. What the videos don’t show is that the woman ran into the building after agents attempted to initiate a traffic stop.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, agents ran the license plates of the car the woman was in and it came back that she was not in the U.S. legally. The male driver refused to pull over and continued to drive to the daycare.

“They ran into a daycare and attempted to barricade themselves inside the daycare — recklessly endangering the children inside. The illegal alien female was arrested inside a vestibule, not in the school. Upon arrest, she lied about her identity,” DHS said.

“The vehicle is registered in her name, though she claims that she didn’t know the man who was driving her car and just picked him up from a bus stop,” DHS added.

Liberal and activist media still claimed the arrest was unjust because the female had “citizenship documents,” when in actuality, she only had a work permit. Work permits do not grant legal status and are only to enable people the ability to work while their case makes its way through the immigration courts.

Chicago Alderman Andre Vasquez (D) said drastic action needs to take place before the 2026 midterms to stop federal agents.

“We’re all crossing our fingers and hoping for elections to change things, but we don’t have that time right now ... If you’re anybody here in the city of Chicago and you don’t have a whistle around your neck and you’re not out here doing school patrol, please find time to do so. We need everyone here,” he said.

On Friday, another video appeared to show agents attacking a man while he was having a “seizure” with a child in his arms. Bystanders screamed at the agents.

Once again, DHS provided some needed context. The incident took place while agents were arresting Juliana Milena Ojeda-Montoya, who the agency says is among “WORST OF THE WORST”:

“In August 2025, local police arrested Ojeda-Montoya, a criminal illegal alien from Ecuador, for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon after she STABBED her co-worker twice with a pair of scissors and then threw a trash barrel at her.

Ojeda-Montoya was RELEASED into the country by the Biden administration in 2023.

“During ICE’s targeted vehicle stop of Ojeda-Montoya, her child and husband were in the car. The target threw the child into the arms of her husband while he purported to have a medical episode, though refused medical help and displayed absolutely no signs of medical concerns just moments later.”

It is not surprising the entire Left is emboldened to spread fake news about DHS operations. It gives them a reason to be a foot soldier against the Trump administration’s top priority. The sting of defeat after the 2024 election and they need a purpose. Assaults against federal agents during immigration enforcement operations are up 1,000%.

On Monday, an ICE officer was viciously attacked by an illegal alien with a metal coffee cup, causing a laceration to the officer’s lip. The officer needed 13 stitches and had burns to the side of his face.

Who was the alleged attacker? Walter Leonel Perez Rodriguez, from El Salvador. Rodriguez’s criminal history includes a conviction for sexual assault of a child under 17 –years-old, multiple DUIs, child fondling, and illegally re-entering the United States, according to DHS.

This is who liberals are literally fighting to protect, by and large. They don’t know who agents are going after, but they don’t care. They are in this fight and it could escalate the more their violent actions are left unchecked.