Help us beat and replace the mainstream media! Support PolitiBrawl by becoming a paid subscriber today:

By Wendy Yurgo

The next conflict involving the United States may not begin with a missile, a soldier, or a warning siren.

It may begin with code.

In the days following U.S. and Israeli strikes that shook Iran’s leadership, American intelligence officials warned that Iran and its proxies could attempt cyber retaliation. Financial institutions across the United States were quietly placed on heightened alert, increasing monitoring across banking networks and payment systems.

Officials at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security have also said they are monitoring potential cyber threats to critical infrastructure as tensions with Iran escalate.

The warnings received little public attention. Inside the financial sector, however, they were taken seriously.

Those responsible for protecting critical infrastructure understand something the public often does not. Modern conflict rarely begins where people expect it.

For years security experts have warned that the most vulnerable front in modern warfare is not always a border or a military base. It is infrastructure. Power grids. Communications networks. Financial systems.

In other words, the systems that allow ordinary life to function.

Cyber warfare has become an attractive tool for regimes that cannot match the United States militarily. It is cheaper than conventional warfare, easier to deny, and capable of creating disruption far beyond the point of attack.

A message from our sponsor (piece continues below)

Together with American Hartford Gold

Tariff’s Frozen! Your Wealth May Be Next

Judicial overreach means major consequences for retirees.

Protect your wealth!

With the Supreme Court blocking President Trump’s America First tariff agenda, the establishment is essentially sabotaging our nation’s economic defense.

Some will celebrate this as a “victory for the rule of law.” But for your retirement account, this ruling just injected pure volatility straight into the heart of Wall Street.

President Trump’s tariffs were intended to stabilize American manufacturing and force fair trade. By stripping him of that power, the courts may have just thrust the global supply into a permanent state of chaotic limbo.

The stocks and mutual funds sitting in your IRA’s and 401(k)’s require stability to grow. Leaving your life’s work in paper assets puts you at the mercy of a weaponized legal system.

It is time to move your wealth to an asset they cannot legislate, block, or strike down.

Gold and Silver are physical assets which exist outside the jurisdiction of any court. They are the ultimate, untouchable hedge against judicial overreach and political sabotage.

Take this message seriously! Protect your life savings before this ruling does any more damage to your portfolio.

Download the 2026 Wealth Protection Guide Now,

Get My Wealth Protection Guide

(Piece continues)

Iran has spent years developing these capabilities.

Cyber units linked to the Iranian regime have previously targeted financial institutions, energy companies, and infrastructure systems in the United States and across the West. Past campaigns have attempted to overwhelm banking networks, disrupt websites, and probe for weaknesses inside critical systems.

The objective is rarely immediate destruction. It is disruption, uncertainty, and the quiet erosion of public confidence.

Even temporary instability inside financial systems can ripple outward quickly. Card networks stall. Payment processors fail. Businesses cannot process transactions. Payroll systems stop. Supply chains slow. Markets react. Confidence weakens.

Payment systems are often described as invisible infrastructure. Most Americans never think about the digital rails that move money from card networks to processors to banks and merchants. But those rails are among the most critical systems in the modern economy. Disrupt them, even briefly, and commerce slows almost instantly.

Modern commerce runs through these digital rails. When they falter, the effects are felt immediately.

That is why recent warnings to financial institutions matter. They do not mean an attack is inevitable. But they reflect a sober understanding shared by national security officials and infrastructure experts. If adversaries seek to retaliate against the United States, they may do so in ways that are largely invisible to the public.

Help us beat and replace the mainstream media! Support PolitiBrawl by becoming a paid subscriber today:

A cyber campaign does not require aircraft carriers or troop movements. It requires skilled operators, patience, and access to the networks that already connect much of modern life.

Those networks are everywhere.

Electric grids rely on digital control systems. Hospitals depend on connected networks to manage patient care. Water utilities, logistics companies, and financial institutions operate through layers of software and communications that rarely make headlines but are essential to daily life.

This is the quiet battlefield of the modern world.

Cyber conflict rarely announces itself with explosions or breaking news. It often appears first as unexplained outages, technical failures, or disruptions that seem random.

But they are not random. The battlefield of the twenty first century is no longer defined by geography. It is defined by networks.

Those networks power the systems Americans rely on every day to move money, run businesses, and keep the economy functioning.

Protecting them is no longer optional.

It is national security.

About the Author

Wendy M. Yurgo is a Christian, attorney, entrepreneur, and the Founder and CEO of Revere Payments, a conservative fintech company serving many of the nation’s leading faith based and freedom driven organizations. She writes about where faith collides with the systems shaping our culture, bringing a legal and executive lens to the most urgent issues of our time. Her work is rooted in light, guided by principle, and grounded in truth.

Follow Wendy on Instagram @wendyyurgo and X @paymentsSHEEO.