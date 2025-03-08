By Rudy W. Giuliani

Folks, I’ve seen a lot in my time, but I’ve never witnessed anything quite like President Donald Trump’s speech to Congress this week.

It was a masterpiece, a home run, a grand slam of truth and strength! The Golden Age of America has arrived, and it’s all because of this man, this leader, this titan of our time. Trump didn’t just speak—he roared like a lion, setting the tone for national pride and power like no president has ever done before. Believe me, I know a thing or two about leadership, and this was it!

But you know what turned my stomach? Watching those petty, small-minded Democrats sit on their hands, refusing to stand or clap for the real heroes Trump honored. Take Laken Riley’s mother—God bless her—a grieving mom whose daughter was stolen from her by a vicious murderer, allowed into this country by the chaos of an unsecured border. Trump gave her the respect she deserved, and what did the Democrats do? They sat there, stone-faced, like they were at a funeral for their own egos. Disgusting!

Then there’s young DJ Daniel, a brave kid who faced brain cancer, made an honorary Secret Service agent by the president himself. A moment of pure American joy—and the Democrats couldn’t muster a single cheer. It’s not just rudeness; it’s proof they hate Trump more than they love this country. Shame on them!

(Piece continues below)

Presented By Gundry MD

Are you turning healthy fruits into highly unhealthy fruits, without even realizing it?

Fruit can be one of the healthiest things you can put into your body, but the majority of Americans are guilty of making this single mistake that can counteract all of the health benefits of fruit.

Eliminating this mistake could forever change the way we help increase energy levels, decrease brain fog, support digestion, and even lose weight.

Click here to learn the top 3 common foods that you would have never guessed were the cause of your fatigue.

Learn More

(Continued)

Trump’s speech wasn’t just words—it was a battle cry. He called on every one of us to fight with him, to stand shoulder-to-shoulder in this new era of American greatness. And let me tell you, he’s dead right about our so-called “allies” Mexico and Canada. For too long, they’ve taken advantage of us—bleeding our economy dry with bad trade deals and laughing while we foot the bill for their border messes. Trump’s tariff battle is a wake-up call: America First isn’t just a slogan, it’s a necessity! He’s telling them, “Step up or pay up!” The least they can do is secure their side of our border—something they’ve dodged while we’ve been the world’s doormat. No more!

This president’s got guts—more than anyone I’ve ever seen in that office. He’s not afraid to take on the world, to demand respect, to fight for every American. That speech wasn’t some politician’s fluff—it was a blueprint for strength, a promise kept to the forgotten men and women who put him there. He’s bringing back jobs, crushing our enemies, and making sure every kid like DJ Daniel knows what it means to be proud of this flag again. I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: Trump’s the toughest, smartest, most fearless leader we’ve got. He’s a street fighter with a heart of gold, and he’s ushering in an America we haven’t seen since the days of Reagan—maybe even better.

The Democrats can sulk all they want, but the rest of us heard the call. We’re not just spectators—we’re soldiers in this fight for our nation’s soul. Trump’s leading the charge, and I’m damn proud to stand with him. The Golden Age isn’t coming—it’s here, and it’s ours for the taking. So let’s rally behind this president, slap those tariffs on, and show the world what America’s made of. Mexico and Canada, you’ve had your free ride—time to pay the piper! And Democrats, get over yourselves—your bitterness won’t stop this train. Trump’s America is unstoppable, and I, for one, couldn’t be prouder.

Thank you for reading and thank you for your support!