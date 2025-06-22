By Wendy Kinney

Nigel Farage is doing what the elites swore he never could: winning. Again.

After years of censorship, mockery, and exile, the man who led Britain out of the European Union is back—this time with a mandate not just to exit, but to rebuild.

The people of England are fed up. Fed up with globalist puppets who have handed their country over to Brussels, open borders, and radical ideologies. Fed up with the rise in violent crime, the erasure of British culture, the silencing of truth, and the complete collapse of public trust in government.

And in Nigel Farage, they’ve found the only man willing to say what everyone knows to be true.

Farage’s Reform UK party has just surged ahead in national polling—leapfrogging Labour and leaving the Conservative Party in the dust. If an election were held today, Reform UK would take Downing Street. That’s not a protest vote. That’s a revolution.

A recent Ipsos poll put Reform at 34%, vaulting past Labour and leaving the Tories at a historic low of 15%—an electoral earthquake.

A Reckoning Decades in the Making

The ruling class dismissed Brexit as a one-off tantrum. They were wrong. It was a warning. Now, the people are returning with a verdict—and they’re delivering it through Reform UK. This isn’t about one issue or one moment. It’s about reclaiming a nation that was stolen by politicians who stopped listening.

Mass immigration has transformed Britain, and not for the better. Farage is the only national leader calling it what it is: a crisis. Entire towns have been reshaped. Violent crime has soared. Grooming gangs were ignored for decades because authorities were too afraid to be called racist. And those who dared speak out? Silenced.

Britain’s compassion has been weaponized against it. And Farage, once ridiculed for warning where this would lead, has been proven right—again.

(Continued)

Populist? Yes. Patriotic? Absolutely.

While legacy politicians wring their hands and repeat the same failed scripts, Farage speaks with clarity and conviction. He talks about real things—about energy independence, industrial revival, and putting British workers first.

He doesn’t pander to elites in London or Brussels. He listens to the working-class, the forgotten, and the furious.

That’s why Farage has now won over Labour’s former base. Once-loyal working-class towns in the North and Midlands are now Reform strongholds. Why? Because Reform UK is promising to do what neither Labour nor the Tories will: put Britain first.

Reform now dominates in regions once considered Labour heartlands—especially in the Midlands and North—where the working class has turned their backs on the establishment.

And he means it. He’s called for reindustrialization. He’s talking about reopening coal mines, nationalizing steel, and ending dependency on unreliable foreign energy. In other words, he’s speaking the language of national survival.

No More Woke

Farage’s rise isn’t just political. It’s cultural.

Britain is sick of being lectured by smug bureaucrats and rainbow-flagged ministries. The country doesn’t want government pronoun guides, taxpayer-funded drag shows, or DEI officers scolding them into submission.

They want safety. Stability. A nation they can recognize.

Woke politics has failed—and not softly. It has failed catastrophically. It has created chaos in classrooms, destroyed trust in institutions, and encouraged a culture of censorship, cowardice, and collapse.

Farage isn’t afraid to say it. He’s not afraid to challenge the orthodoxy. That’s why they fear him. He’s proposed deporting all illegal immigrants, scrapping net-zero targets, and investigating taxpayer waste—bold policies the political class refuses to even discuss.

The Global Trend

What we’re witnessing in Britain is part of a broader global realignment.

Elites keep trying to suppress populism—whether in the U.S., France, Canada, or the Netherlands—but they can’t kill the hunger for truth and sovereignty.

People want their countries back. Farage is Britain’s answer. And he’s proving once again that one man with guts and a microphone can reshape a nation.

A Warning to the Establishment

The political class should take this moment very seriously. Because Farage hasn’t just returned—he’s igniting something bigger than himself. And the people of England? They’re no longer whispering. They’re roaring.

They’re done being told to sit down and shut up. They’re done being called racist, xenophobic, transphobic, or “far-right” for simply wanting order, culture, and freedom. They’re done with being governed by those who don’t believe in their country.

They’re rising. And Farage is leading.

The Moment

Nigel Farage represents what every free nation needs right now: courage, clarity, and a total rejection of the failed globalist experiment. England isn’t collapsing. It’s waking up.

And as Reform UK rises, the rest of the world should take note. The British lion is roaring again—and this time, they aren’t stopping halfway.

About the Author:

Wendy Kinney is a Christian, legal strategist, attorney, and entrepreneur committed to free speech, financial freedom, and the Constitution. As Founder & CEO of Revere Payments, she protects businesses from financial censorship, ensuring American enterprises remain free.

She speaks truth to power with conviction, standing firm in faith, justice, and the unwavering belief that freedom must always be defended. Her work is rooted in light, guided by principle, and fearless in the fight for truth.