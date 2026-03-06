President Donald Trump tapped GOP Sen. Markwayne Mullin to lead the DHS and we think he chose the right guy!

Watch Mullin take down CNN’s Kaitlan Collins for challenging the success of Trump lethal strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities.

Trump demands Iran unconditional surrender

President Donald Trump declared there will be no deal with Iran except unconditional surrender, promising to rebuild the country economically under new leadership after selecting a “great and acceptable” leader following the ongoing war.

Regime Decapitation Strike: U.S.-Israeli Operation Epic Fury eliminated Ayatollah Khamenei and dozens of top officials, framing Iran as a state sponsor of terror in recent escalation.

Congress Backs Trump: House and Senate rejected war powers limits on presidential authority for Iran operations, with Sen. John Fetterman as sole Democrat opposing restrictions.

Iran Defies Ground Threat: Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi boasted Iran awaits U.S. troops confidently, predicting disaster for invaders and refusing past ceasefires unlike Israel.

Reconstruction Vision Outlined: Trump promised post-surrender economic revival for Iran via allies, coining “MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN (MIGA!)” while acknowledging likely further casualties before end.

US Air Force B-1 bombers are deploying to RAF Fairford in the UK for a dramatic surge in strikes on Iran, with B-2s and B-52s expected to follow as President Trump warns of “the big one” in Operation Epic Fury.

B-1 Fleet Deployment: A fleet of B-1 bombers from Dyess Air Force Base in Texas heads to RAF Fairford, capable of carrying 34 tonnes of explosives for long-range devastating missions.

Additional Bomber Support: More stealth bombers expected to join including B-2s and B-52s, with experts anticipating sustained campaign potentially involving MOAB bombs or coordinated naval strikes.

UK Base Preparations: Explosive-laden trucks arrive at Fairford and a month-long Transponder Mandatory Zone starts today to handle increased US air activity amid the Iran conflict surge.

Political Tensions Rise: Trump criticizes UK PM Starmer as disappointing and unhelpful for initial delays, while Starmer defends his approach amid concerns over energy prices, refugees, and regional fallout.

Trump demands SAVE Act before endorsement

President Donald Trump told Senate leaders he wants the SAVE America Act requiring proof of citizenship for voting on his desk before giving his endorsement in the Texas Senate Republican primary runoff, pressuring them to lift the filibuster.

Trump’s Direct Demand: Trump explicitly messaged Senate Majority Leader John Thune and Sen. John Cornyn that the SAVE America Act must pass the Senate and reach him before any endorsement in the Texas race.

Paxton’s Conditional Offer: Ken Paxton said he would consider dropping out of the runoff only if the Senate eliminates the filibuster to pass the SAVE America Act, calling it the most critical bill possible and labeling Cornyn a coward for resisting.

Bill’s Expanded Provisions: Trump described the SAVE America Act as now including voter ID, citizenship proof, severely restricted mail-in ballots (exceptions for military, illness, disability, travel), prohibition on men competing in women’s sports, and bans on transgender surgeries for youth.

Runoff Background Details: After Tuesday’s primary, John Cornyn led with 42% and Ken Paxton trailed closely at 41%, triggering a May runoff; Trump previously urged the non-endorsed candidate to drop out for party unity but now conditions his support on the bill’s advancement.

Newly released Epstein files reveal prosecutors feared victims’ credibility issues would sink 60-count Florida indictment

South Florida federal prosecutors pitched a 60-count indictment of Jeffrey Epstein on child prostitution and sex trafficking charges in the late-2000s but worried their case would be undermined by alleged victims’ credibility challenges, according to newly released Justice Department files. Prosecutors flagged issues including a MySpace page showing one victim claiming to be 21, drinking, using drugs, shoplifting, and earning $250,000 yearly, plus arrests for marijuana possession and shoplifting among other accusers.