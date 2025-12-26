While it is understandable that people in the United States were more focused on the recent special elections within the nation, Honduras also had their presidential election on November 30. Even though it is almost 2026, there has still been no declared winner.

The outcome of the Honduras’ election is important for the United States since it appears the right-wing candidate, Nasry Asfura, is ahead of centrist candidate Salvador Nasralla. The current ruling party, which is the left-wing Libre Party, has been involved with delaying election certification through protests due to what they say was fraud, even though the party did not come close to winning.

The recounting of some votes was delayed after multiple days of Libre Party supporters having small riots outside the National Electoral Council.

President Xiomara Castro, of Libre, previously called for mass protests in the capital to “defend the popular mandate, reject any coup attempt, and make visible to the world that a new coup is being hatched here.”

She has since slightly changed her tune and said she is committed to accepting the outcome of the election. If the National Electoral Council does not declare a winner by December 30, then Honduras’ Congress has to certify the election. If their Congress fails to do so, then Castro’s term could be extended for up to two years in order to have a new election.

While there are many facets to this situation, the continued uncertainty of who actually won the election is problematic for the Trump administration should Asfura lose. Having a better relationship with the Central American country is critical to facilitate mass deportations from the United States. Should the right-wing candidate win, it signals that Latin America is done with socialist and progressive governments.

This was recently exemplified by Chile electing José Antonio Kast, a staunch right-wing candidate who campaigned on carrying out mass deportations and cracking down on crime. Like the United States, Chile has dealt with hundreds of thousands of illegal migrants, mainly from Venezuela, entering the country and dealing with similar problems the United States has had to deal with when it comes to mass migration.

Having Asfura win in Honduras will further isolate not only Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro, but also Colombian President Gustavo Petro and Brazil’s Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva — all hardcore leftists.

The Trump administration is keeping a close eye on the outcome and has already taken steps to pressure Honduras to stop mucking about.

“The Department of State has revoked the visas of Mario Morazan, pursuant to Section 221(i) of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA), for undermining democracy in Honduras by impeding the vote count. The Department has refused the visa application of Marlon Ochoa and taken steps to impose visa restrictions on another individual for undermining democracy in Honduras,” announced State Secretary Marco Rubio.

“The United States will not tolerate actions that undermine our national security and our region’s stability. We will consider all appropriate measures to deter those impeding the vote count in Honduras.”