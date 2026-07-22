The Democratic Socialists of America finished a two-month-long revamp of their website this week… and I decided to look into it.

What I found was worse than I possibly could have thought.

The website outlines over a dozen positions they hold, and I want to show you four of them. Each one is crazier than the last.

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1. Police and Prison Abolition

Source: DSA program website

DSA members want to abolish the police and prisons. Not reform them. Not change them. Abolish them. While a moderate Democrat may argue for decriminalizing marijuana possession, for example, DSA members are open about the fact that murderers, rapists, and pedophiles will be free to roam the streets with no consequences if they commit crimes again.

2. Open Borders and Total Amnesty

Source: DSA program website

Once again, DSA members have opted to go for the most radical position on immigration possible: total amnesty for every single immigrant inside our borders, without discrimination for criminals. If the DSA had its way, the U.S. would gain 30 to 40 million more citizens tomorrow. Our borders would be completely open, and America would literally cease to exist.

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3. System Rigging

Source: DSA program website

DSA members want to rig the system in their favor. Increasing representation in large liberal cities while decreasing representation in rural states and abolishing Article I, Section 3 of the Constitution.

4. Hatred for the Constitution

Source: DSA program website

If you can believe it, it gets even worse. One of the things that shocked me most while reviewing their website was their brazen hatred for the U.S. Constitution. Of course, we know socialists don’t respect the Constitution, but to see it unapologetically displayed on their website is harrowing. They believe in abolishing the Electoral College, effectively ending representation from every place in the U.S. except a few urban areas, and destroying Articles I through III of the Constitution.

These are just some of the DSA’s terrifying new policies.

You may have noticed all 4 of these policies have 1 thing in common. Rigging the voting system in favor of Democrats, and increasing their voter rolls.

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Abolishing prisons means every criminal can once again vote. Granting amnesty to 40 million illegal immigrants creates a massive group that would overwhelmingly vote Democrat, while leaving the borders open ensures a continuous new funnel of voters can enter. Furthermore, they want to expand the House of Representatives in large cities so Democrats hold a larger share of Congress, and abolish the Senate and the Electoral College so states lose all their rights. The intended consequence of each policy is not only to grow social Marxism, but to ensure they never lose an election again.

It’s important to note that the Democratic Socialists of America are gaining electoral steam in blue states. Already this year, eight DSA members have won primaries in key U.S. and state congressional races.

This is why “somewhat sane” liberals like Bill Maher are considering voting Republican for the first time in decades.