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Drogan0660's avatar
Drogan0660
3h

Yeah, don't let it fool you. There is nothing Democratic about socialism. The Democrats are once again showing us that they truly don't care about democracy. They are choosing Graham Platner's replacement just like they did with Kamala Harris when they forced Joe Biden out of the race. Maybe we need to bring back just a bit of McCarthyism to root out the commies who are no longer hiding it but are out in the open about it.

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Timothy Christopher Rollins's avatar
Timothy Christopher Rollins
4h

These idiots may just succeed in triggering a violent — yet BRIEF — Civil War II.

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