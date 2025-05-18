PolitiBrawl

Susan Hojdik
1h

I’m a Roman Catholic, hon but, I loved this post:) Good on You. As Americans. We can be of different religions and Still Like each other. BTW, the white smoke thing in Congress had me chuckling. Probably our “ representatives toking again😄👍

Joe Kraimer
1h

Richie, thanks for your testimony. One correction regarding your statement“…one that focuses on the individual’s free will rather than the dogma of the church.” This is a false dichotomy. For example, one Church dogma(s) is there is one God; that God is three persons; that the 2nd Person of the Holy Trinity rose on the 3rd day; that He established one holy Catholic apostolic Church; that he commissioned His apostles as bishops to go to all nations teaching them… handing down oral and written traditions. One of Church doctrine is that man has freewill to say yes (or no) to His Majesty’s teachings (aka doctrine, dogma). Said another way, right use of one’s freewill requires assent to these same teachings. I refer you to Cardinal Henry Newman was an Anglican bishop and wrote extensively about his struggle and ultimate assent to these dogmas. God bless.

