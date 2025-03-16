The playbook on opposing all things Trump has changed since his first term, and look no further than this week's dismantling of BLM Plaza for a sign of the changing landscape here in Washington, DC.

Back in 2020 when I was getting pepper sprayed, billy clubbed, and losing my hearing from fireworks or flash bangs exploding at my feet, the prevailing idea that Trump's pro-police stance was laced with animus towards specifically black Americans was especially ridiculous given that he was running against Joe Biden—the author of the 1994 Crime Bill—and Kamala Harris—California's top cop. The aforementioned crime bill put more black Americans into jail than the number that were shackled by slavery at the outbreak of the Civil War, and Kamala Harris oversaw the incarceration of thousands of black Americans for non-violent, marijuana related crimes. But now that both Biden and Kamala are out of the Presidential picture, and now that it has become so painfully obvious that their policies did little or nothing to benefit black Americans.

The dismemberment of BLM Plaza is enigmatic of the sham that was foisted onto the American people in 2020. The press, Hollywood, and the DC establishment were all complicit in this sham, which was especially detestable given that it manipulated Americans' good intentions to support a movement driven by a charity that turned out to be a complete and utter fraud, a front used to enrich its founders with lavish houses and to employ family members with sweetheart jobs rather than giving the money to the grassroots BLM chapters that were mobilizing in the streets during the summer of 2020. The real goal of this movement was, for those at the keep Trump out of office for his second term.

But, as the 2024 election showed, and as Obama stated, "“The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.”

It is difficult for me to explain to folks how insane things were in DC's BLM Plaza during the height of the pandemic and the so-called "Summer of Love." The fact that the plaza was directly in front of the White House was no mistake. It might as well have been named OMB Plaza instead (Orange Man Bad).

I witnessed the genesis of the Plaza after CNN hyperbolically claimed that Trump personally ordered protesters to be "tear-gassed, shot with rubber bullets" ahead of his June 1st Bible photo-op in front of St. John's Church (I can be seen wearing my hockey helmet behind the CNN chyron). SPOILER ALERT: a year later, an IG investigation revealed that Trump had nothing to do with the order, it was Park Police who decided to clear the park and put up personnel fencing after the White House was nearly overrun during the riots that consumed downtown DC after the death of George Floyd. In fact, the Park Police used smoke grenades and pepper balls--small paintball-like plastic balls that are propelled by CO2 rather than explosive shells. As someone who has endured countless encounters with all of the above, I am here to say that comparing pepper balls and smoke grenades to rubber bullets and tear gas is akin to comparing a pool noodle to a baseball bat.

Yet the damage was already done. The apoplectic idea that Trump was dead set on using the fascist police as his personal anti-BLM brown shirts was set in stone within the first weekend after the death of George Floyd.

The rest of the year saw hundreds of demonstrations in BLM Plaza. I witnessed the following chronology of chaos:

-Mob attempted to take down Jackson Statue in Lafayette Park

-Columns of St. John's Church vandalized with BHAZ graffiti (Black House Autonomous Zone)

-Journalist suffered massive concussion after being sucker punched for filming the burning of an American flag

-Protesters camping out and sleeping in BLM Plaza

-Thousands of projectiles thrown at police

-Thousands of fireworks blasted in BLM Plaza

-Numerous Trump Supporters assaulted in BLM Plaza during Stop the Steal rallies

-Countless insults lobbed at police officers for doing their jobs

All of the above mentioned instances were tacitly endorsed by DC's Mayor Muriel Bowser, all so that she could gain notoriety by sticking her thumb in the eye of Trump. She justified the construction of BLM Plaza during the peak of the chaos to, in here words, "send a unifying and affirming message about what this time and the reaction to the killing of George Floyd means in our country.”

Well I was there and, for simply filming protests on what was allegedly still a public street, I was threatened and called every name in the book. Bowser's BLM was not "unifying". It was divisive. It was a message to the whole country to get onboard with the Black Lives Matter agenda, or else.

In the fall of 2020, I encountered a police officer walking in plain clothes in Northeast DC. This officer was a tall female with dyed hair and by all appearances she might be a protester rather than an enforcer of the the law. I had seen her accosted for being a "dyke" a "lesbian" and a "pig bitch" within the confines of the supposedly "unifying" state-sanctioned protest zone.

I asked her, "hey are you an MPD officer?"

At first she was terrified that if she answered yes I would heckle her just like I had seen out in BLM.

Noticing her hesitation I explained, "I work in news and I've seen all the abuse you endured out there in front of the White House, and I just want to say that I am thankful for all the work you're doing." The female officer immediately burst into tears, as if months of pent up sadness and frustration immediately burst forth from the tear ducts in her eyes.

It was still the pandemic so I the only thing I could think of next, "Can I give you a hug?" She nodded yes and accepted my embrace, clutching me tightly like a kid might do to a teddy bear after a bad dream.

Though it seemed like it to both me and undoubtedly all the officers who were verbally and physically abused for the entire summer, it was not a bad dream.

As I look back, it does seem surreal. What is even stranger than fiction is the fact that the whole thing was sponsored by Democrat politicians in the cities that I visited to cover the unrest—from the lawless zone in CHAZ that ended in the shooting of two young black men, to the tear-gas soaked streets of Portland where riots persisted for over one hundred consecutive nights, to New York where protesters were allowed to camp out in an autonomous zone while religious services were banned, to Kenosha where I saw a man shot and killed because lawlessness was allowed to persist for multiple nights, in Minneapolis where George Floyd Square was a no-go-zone for cops, and where the riots caused hundreds of millions in damage and Philly, where I saw a looters utilize the increased police presence at a protest to loot the surrounding shopping malls—all of this was at the behest and the empowerment of the anti-Trump agenda. It wasn't a dream or a nightmare, it was real. Even though BLM is but a memory now, I implore Americans to never forget.