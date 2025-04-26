By Rudy Giuliani

With the passing of Pope Francis—may he rest in peace—the faithful face a pivotal moment. For millions of Catholics worldwide, the papacy is not just a symbol; it’s the spiritual anchor, the guiding light in a world drowning in moral confusion. Today, as secularism, wokeism, and modernism erode the foundations of faith, we need a pope who will fiercely defend the Church’s timeless traditions, not bend to the fleeting whims of a culture gone astray. We need a leader like Cardinal Robert Sarah—a bold, anti-woke, pro-life traditionalist—to steer the Church back to its unwavering moral core.

Let’s be clear: the Church is not a political institution, nor should it chase popularity contests. Its mission is eternal—to proclaim the truth of Christ, to uphold the sanctity of life, marriage, and family, and to provide a moral compass for a world desperate for meaning. But under Pope Francis, God bless him, we saw a papacy that too often flirted with modern ideologies, softening the Church’s stance to appease left-wing interests. His efforts to embrace inclusivity and environmental causes, while well-intentioned, diluted the Church’s moral clarity. The faithful don’t need a pope who panders to the progressive elite. They need a shepherd who stands firm, unapologetically proclaiming the Gospel in a world that’s lost its way.

Look around. Society is crumbling under the weight of relativism. Wokeism preaches a false gospel of identity over truth. Secularism tells us faith is irrelevant. And modernism? It’s a siren song, luring the Church toward compromise. But Catholics—especially the young converts flocking to the faith—aren’t looking for a watered-down relic of what the Church used to be. They’re hungry for authenticity, for a Church that boldly asserts its beliefs, not one that equivocates to avoid offense. These young faithful are rediscovering Latin Masses, traditional devotions, and the unyielding moral teachings that have defined Catholicism for centuries. They want a pope who reflects that fervor, not one who hedges bets to stay relevant.

Enter Cardinal Robert Sarah. This is a man who embodies the strength and clarity the Church needs. Born in Guinea, he’s no stranger to hardship, yet his faith is unshakable. He’s a fierce defender of life, calling abortion what it is: a moral evil. He’s unafraid to confront the woke agenda, warning against ideologies that undermine the family and human dignity. His writings, like “God or Nothing,” resonate with a generation craving purpose rooted in eternal truth. Sarah doesn’t mince words. He sees the Church as a bulwark against the chaos of modernity, not a chameleon changing colors to blend in. That’s the kind of leadership Catholics deserve.

The stakes couldn’t be higher. The next pope will shape the Church for decades, influencing not just Catholics but the global moral landscape. A weak papacy risks alienating the faithful, driving them to fringe groups or, worse, despair. But a strong, conservative pope can ignite a revival, rallying Catholics to live their faith with courage. The Church has faced crises before—heresies, schisms, revolutions—and it’s always thrived when led by men of conviction. Think of Pope John Paul II, whose unwavering stand against communism inspired millions. We need that same resolve today.

Critics will cry that a traditionalist pope risks alienating moderates. Let them. The Church isn’t a corporation chasing market share; it’s the Body of Christ, tasked with saving souls. Compromise breeds confusion, and confusion breeds apathy. The faithful want clarity—on marriage, on life, on the reality of sin and redemption. They want a pope who speaks with authority, not ambiguity. Cardinal Sarah, with his deep spirituality and fearless orthodoxy, could be that leader. He’s not here to make headlines; he’s here to make disciples.

As the conclave gathers, I urge the cardinals to choose a pope who will protect the Church’s sacred traditions, not dilute them. The world doesn’t need a progressive figurehead. It needs a Catholic Church that stands as a beacon of truth, unbowed by the pressures of a secular age. For the sake of the faithful—and for a world starving for meaning—let’s pray the Holy Spirit guides the Church to a conservative pope who will boldly proclaim the faith. The soul of Catholicism depends on it.

