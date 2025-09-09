It was only a matter of time before the far-left groups in Chicago started to seriously organize in response to the potential deployment of National Guardsmen. With each passing day, activists are figuring out what has worked in Los Angeles and how it can be applied to the Windy City.

The protests naturally started on Labor Day. The topic, while relating to the labor movement, was mainly about preparing for when the National Guard and extra federal immigration agents will be in the city. Mayor Brandon Johnson (D) encouraged people to resist.

"Are you prepared to defend this land? This land that [was] built by slaves. The land that was built by indigenous people. The land that was built by workers. Are you prepared to defend this land?" Johnson asked the cheering crowd. "I need you all to stand firm, to stand strong, if this president decides to continue to break this Constitution."

He then led a "No troops in Chicago!" chant.

Johnson would go on to shift blame on the horrific violence the city saw during the holiday weekend on Republican-run states.

"Chicago will continue to have a 'violence problem' as long as Red states continue to have a gun problem," Johnson said on X. "The endless flow of illegal guns into Chicago can be traced to Red states like Mississippi, Indiana, and Louisiana. It is up to the federal government to step up and stop interstate gun trafficking networks."

While Monday’s protest and march was peaceful, which also avoided going through the crime-ridden parts of Chicago, the tactics from the far-left are starting to escalate.

On Friday, anti-ICE protesters blocked the driveway leading into the Immigration and Customs Enforcement complex in Broadview, which is about 20 minutes from the heart of downtown.

The protesters claimed victory because, according to one prominent activist at the scene, the ICE agents drove off and local police “refused” to arrest the protesters blocking the driveway. Due to their “success,” the protesters stayed longer than planned, “now that we know that works…What’s going to stop us?”

More protests are planned over the weekend, both in downtown and at Naval Station Great Lakes. The Navy base is north of the city and will be used by federal agents in their mission to arrest even more illegal aliens.

Only time will tell what the National Guard deployment will actually look like. Chicago Alderman Raymond Lopez (D), a staunch Johnson critic, suggested the National Guard protect the tourist areas of the city, like the Loop, so Chicago police "don’t have to babysit the Bean or Buckingham Fountain for eight hours a day. Our officers can return to their districts [and] answer the thousands of 911 calls logged but never answered."

As if to prove again that the once safe areas are not so safe, there was a brazen smash and grab in the Gold Coast district on Friday. While the robbers were eventually caught after they fled to the south side, having the extra manpower will have a chilling effect on criminals similar to what has transpired in Washington, D.C.

The timing of the deployment is also interesting considering September 16th is Mexican Independence Day. Typically that day has brought out rowdy crowds in cities like Chicago and Los Angeles. With everything that will be going on with the immigration crackdown, it can be sure those days will bring even more people out into the streets to cause problems.

And the extra personnel aren’t just random federal agents. The task force is being led by Chief Patrol Agent Gregory Bovino. His Border Patrol agents have been leading the charge in Los Angeles. They were behind the operation that used a rental box truck to get the drop on illegal aliens in a Home Depot parking lot. While the far-left in Chicago are preparing for their arrival, it is safe to say the Border Patrol agents under Bovino are ready following their missions in Los Angeles.