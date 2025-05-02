PolitiBrawl

PolitiBrawl

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Woody Gillespie's avatar
Woody Gillespie
6h

TRUTH! And it is all true. if this is just the start, imagine what the future will be!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Sean Abernathy's avatar
Sean Abernathy
6h

What a load of garbage!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Politibrawl
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture