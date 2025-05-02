One hundred days into President Donald J. Trump’s second term, and the man is doing exactly what he said he’d do. No excuses—just results. The American people, who grind every day and sacrifice to give their families a better life, are finally seeing a White House that works for them, not the DC elites, not China or the the globalist marxists. Finally America has a President for the working class, and it’s about damn time.

For decades, we’ve been sold a lie: globalism is good, cheap Amazon crap from sweatshops is progress, and America’s job is to keep up with the latest Apple iphone while our factories rust and our workers get canned. That’s not an economy; that’s a scam. Trump’s tariffs are the economic reality check we’ve needed for a long time. It’s not about punishing other countries; it’s about giving America what it needs. His tariffs are forcing companies to think twice before shipping jobs overseas. They’re bringing manufacturing back to places like Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Michigan—places the elites forgot about long ago.

Wall Street and the Washington elites are terrified because Trump’s policies expose their game. Globalism wired our economy to prioritize convenience and cheapness over national strength and self-reliance. It’s why we’re drowning in debt, dependent on hostile nations for everything from medicine to microchips. Trump’s tariffs are an essential course correction, a signal to the world that America is done playing the sucker. Already, 75 countries have reached out to the White House, ready to renegotiate trade deals. Why? Because they know Trump is a big dick swinger who is not playing games. The Art of the Deal is real, and Trump is the Leonardo Da Vinci of that art.

Now, let’s talk borders. Under Biden, our southern border was a turnstile for chaos. Illegal crossings hit record highs, and with them came gangbangers, drug traffickers, and worse—terrorists who mean American citizens harm. Tren de Aragua, MS-13, you name it—they were effectively invited in. Trump promised to close the border, and he delivered. Illegal crossings are at historic lows. Deportations of high-priority threats—gang members, terrorists, and other bad actors—are moving at a clip we haven’t seen in decades. The American people are breathing easier, knowing that the front door to our country is locked and we control who gets to come in.

Tom Homan, God bless him, has gone above and beyond. As the man tasked with enforcing our immigration laws, he’s shown what it looks like when the government actually listens to the people. Our cities and communities are safer because Homan and Trump are rooting out the nefarious actors who slipped through Biden’s wide-open border. This isn’t about cruelty; it’s about accountability. It’s about saying to the American people: your safety matters, your laws matter, your country matters. For too long, we’ve been told to look the other way while our communities paid the price. Those days are now over.

And then there’s the dark swamp of Washington D.C. The federal government has become a bloated, unaccountable mess—a playground for left-wing activist bureaucrats who treat your tax dollars like their personal slush fund. They’ve been pushing ideologically driven programs that don’t serve America’s interests, don’t promote our citizens’ well-being, and frankly, don’t make any freaking sense. Trump’s first 100 days have been a wrecking ball to that nonsense. With Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) leading the charge, they’ve already slashed $200 billion in waste, fraud, and abuse from the federal budget; money that was being funneled into pet projects and woke initiatives while our infrastructure crumbled and our veterans waited in line for care.

Musk, say what you want about him, has done the American people a great service. He’s not just tweeting about government waste; he’s dismantling it. DOGE is going agency by agency, program by program, asking the simple question: does this serve the American people? If the answer’s no, it’s gone. This is what draining the swamp looks like—not just talk, but action. There’s still a long way to go; nobody’s yet saying the federal government is a model of frugality or fiscal responsibility. But this is a great start to a long journey ahead, and Trump and his supporters can hang their MAGA hats on it.

Credit: The White House/X

The bigger picture here is trust. For too long, politicians have treated the American people like idiots, making promises they never intended to keep. Trump’s different. He’s not perfect—no one is—but he’s real. He told you he’d secure the border, and he did. He told you he’d bring back jobs, and he’s doing it. He told you he’d cut the fat from government, and he’s delivering. This is what leadership looks like. It’s not about fancy speeches or polling numbers; it’s about results.

The elites hate this. They hate that Trump’s exposing their failures and misdeeds. They hate that he’s giving a voice to the forgotten—the truck drivers, the factory workers, the small-town families who’ve been crushed by decades of short-term thinking. They’ll yell about tariffs, about deportations, about budget cuts, because they’re desperate to keep the status quo. But the status quo is unacceptable. It’s left us weaker, poorer, and less secure. Trump’s first 100 days are a rejection of that failure, a promise that America can be great again—not for the globalists, not for the bureaucrats, but for you.

We’re not out of the woods yet. The globalists won’t go quietly, and the bureaucrats will fight to keep their fiefdoms. But for the first time in a long time, we’ve got a fighter in the White House who’s on our side. The first 100 days were just the beginning. With Trump at the helm, the best is yet to come.