By Rudy Giuliani

The Western world, the cradle of Christianity and Catholicism, is in the grips of a profound spiritual unrest. As a lifelong Catholic and a defender of American values, I see a civilization teetering on the edge, not from external enemies, but from an internal collapse of faith and moral clarity. The rise of secularism, atheism, and corrosive ideologies like gender theory and Marxist Critical Theory has filled the void left by abandoned pews. Now, more than ever, we need a spiritual leader who speaks truth without fear, who draws a hard line against the radical left’s assault on our values. Pope Leo XIV, the new American pontiff, has a divine opportunity to steer billions toward tradition, family, and reverence for what is holy—or risk letting the West slide further into misery and dysfunction.

For centuries, the Catholic Church has been the moral bedrock of Western civilization. But today, in cities from New York to Paris, churches stand empty while people worship at the altars of relativism and self-indulgence. The numbers are stark: in the U.S., Gallup polls show church membership has dropped below 50% for the first time, with young people leading the exodus.