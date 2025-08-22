Texas sued California on Friday over the Golden State's vehicle emission standards, arguing the regulations would impose economic harm on other states and effectively create national policy.

The lawsuit, filed with conservative legal group America First Legal, challenges California's authority to set emission standards separate from federal law. Texas argues California's "green energy" vehicle standards would damage other states' economies and force nationwide compliance.

President Donald Trump previously canceled a federal waiver allowing California to create its own standards, but the state appealed that decision.

The legal battle coincides with an ongoing dispute over congressional redistricting between the two states. California has moved forward with plans for a ballot measure allowing it to conduct its own congressional redistricting in response to Texas' redistricting efforts.

"Texas will not look the other way while the failed state of California undermines our sovereignty, attacks America's energy independence, and intentionally adopts destructive policies that would harm the other States," Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said.

Daniel Epstein, vice president of America First Legal, called California's efforts an abuse of the legal system to "impose its radical agenda on all Americans."

Texas contends the California policy would "undermine the sovereignty of Texas" and "inflict substantial economic harm" on residents and industries. The state argues reinstating the waivers would allow California to "dictate national vehicle emission standards" while threatening Texas oil and gas revenue and increasing vehicle fleet costs.