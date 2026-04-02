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Aladdin Sane's avatar
Aladdin Sane
3d

They need to charge them with federal crimes so that they don’t get let off the hook by some crooked judge in California. Minnesota fraudsters are getting off with a slap on the wrist.

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Edward's avatar
Edward
3d

They need to get rid of all the Somalis by deporting or damnation either is fine

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