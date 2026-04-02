Texas GOP Rep. Michael Cloud confronted woke pastor Reverend Mariah Tollgaard with his Bible, after she took a Bible verse out of context to justify Democrat open borders policies.

He exposed her shallow knowledge of scripture with a very basic question. “You’re a pastor, right?!”

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When consumers give up, the markets fall quickly. 401(k)’s are in for a rough ride.

Economists point to the “Expectations Index” as a key signal of America’s financial health. When the Index is below 80, it’s a major warning sign that a recession is near. In January, it fell to 65.

This isn’t just a dip, it’s a declaration. Our economy relies on a strong job market and confident consumers buying goods. In 2026, America’s working class is cutting non-essential spending.

The HR Executive reports “a worried and distracted workforce, whose concerns have them in “survival mode.”

This “crisis of confidence” may impact those near retirement the most. It indicates deep, structural stress in the framework holding up your 401(k)’s and IRA’s.

Most 401(k)s and IRAs are designed for “fair weather.” They thrive when the economy is booming. They are not built to withstand the pressure of “a 12-year low in consumer confidence.”

Gold is the “Foul Weather” Fund. When expectations drop and paper markets begin to crumble, the rich often turn to physical gold and silver to preserve their wealth.

One wealth saving move involves an IRS loophole that allows a tax-free, penalty-free transfer of funds from a 401(k), IRA, or pension, into physical gold and silver. Download the FREE 2026 Gold Investing Guide and we’ll give you the step by step process that can protect your retirement savings from this crumbling economy.

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Trump fires Pam Bondi after MAGA fury

President Donald Trump fired Attorney General Pam Bondi following a late-night White House showdown in which she begged to keep her job, citing her tumultuous handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files that sparked MAGA anger and accusations of lacking transparency.

Dramatic Dismissal Details: Bondi, 60, was informed of her firing by Trump last night shortly before his Iran speech; she pleaded for more time during the confrontation and flew to her Florida home on Thursday as the second Cabinet casualty in less than a month.

Epstein Files Criticism: Bondi’s tenure was marred by botched handling of the Epstein files, including leaving victims’ names unredacted while keeping alleged abusers’ names secret, leading to accusations of a cover-up and lack of transparency that dogged the Justice Department from day one.

Private Sector Transition: Trump posted on Truth Social praising Bondi as a “great American patriot and a loyal friend” who did a “tremendous job” bringing down the murder rate, announcing she will transition to a new important job in the private sector to be revealed soon.

Deputy Takes Over: Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche will serve as acting attorney general; he issued a statement thanking Bondi for her leadership and friendship while pledging to continue backing the blue and enforcing the law.

Florida Democrat politician found dead, husband arrested

Nancy Metayer Bowen, vice mayor and commissioner of Coral Springs who was preparing to run for Congress, was found dead in her home after a wellness check; her husband Stephen Bowen has been taken into custody in connection with her death.

Wellness Check Discovery: Police conducted a wellness check at her residence on Wednesday morning and discovered her body; authorities are investigating the incident as an alleged domestic violence case with no additional suspects.

Political Background: Bowen was elected in 2020 as the first Black and Haitian American woman commissioner of Coral Springs, reelected in 2024, and appointed to a second term as vice mayor in November 2025.

Congressional Plans: Florida Rep. Jared Moskowitz stated she was about to announce her candidacy for Congress in a Democratic primary for the seat held by Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick.

Investigation Status: Her husband Stephen Bowen has been arrested in connection with her death.

JD Vance announces arrests of fraudsters who stole $50M from healthcare

Vice President JD Vance announced that federal law enforcement arrested “fraudsters” who stole more than $50 million by defrauding healthcare and hospice systems in California as part of the Task Force to Eliminate Fraud.