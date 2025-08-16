Texas Governor Greg Abbott convened a second consecutive special legislative session Friday after House Democrats again denied Republicans the quorum needed to pass new congressional maps, though the fleeing lawmakers signaled they would return.

The GOP-controlled House adjourned its morning session when Democrats did not show up, prompting Abbott to immediately call another special session at noon. House Speaker Dustin Burrows expects quorum by Monday but warned returning Democrats face immediate arrest.

"Civil arrest warrants will be reissued. If you are located, you will be compelled to this chamber," Burrows declared, adding that these Democrats would not "enjoy a peaceful weekend before finally showing up to work."

Democratic lawmakers fled to Illinois, New York and Massachusetts to block votes on Republican-drawn maps designed to flip up to five congressional districts from Democratic to GOP control, a plan already approved by the Senate.

The standoff intensifies a national redistricting battle ahead of 2026 midterms, with California Governor Gavin Newsom pledging to counter Texas by creating five new Democratic-leaning districts. Newsom vowed to "meet fire with fire" against what he called Trump's attempt to "rig the system."

Abbott seeks removal of Democratic leader Gene Wu through the state's highest court, while Attorney General Ken Paxton targets 13 other absent lawmakers for removal, with these legislators facing a daily $500 fines.

"Delinquent House Democrats ran away from their responsibility," Abbott charged, vowing continued special sessions until Republicans pass their agenda.

The redistricting push, urged by Trump, aims to strengthen the GOP's narrow House majority before traditionally difficult midterm elections. Republicans currently hold 25 of Texas's 38 congressional seats.

Democratic leader Wu promises court challenges once lawmakers return, saying California's counter-moves allow Texas Democrats to "pass the baton" in the redistricting fight.