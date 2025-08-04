More than 50 Texas House Democrats left the state Sunday to deny Republicans the quorum needed to pass new congressional maps that could deliver five additional GOP seats in the 2026 midterm elections.

The lawmakers arrived in Chicago Sunday night, marking the second time in four years Texas Democrats have used the dramatic tactic to block Republican legislation. At least 100 members of the 150-member chamber must be present to conduct official business and vote.

"This is not a decision we make lightly, but it is one we make with absolute moral clarity," said Gene Wu, chair of the House Democratic Caucus.

“This is the fight that we’re in…I’m not going to go to work to silence you,” Rep. Ramon Romero said in a video on social media. “If my job is taking away your right to have a vote that matters, I’m not going to do it.”

“This is the destruction of America…I’m out, but I’m here for you.”

“This is about a power grab!” Rep. Jasmine Crockett said on an MSNBC segment, accusing President Donald Trump of trying to “stay in power.

Republican Governor Greg Abbott immediately threatened consequences, demanding the legislators return by 3 p.m. Monday when the House reconvenes or face removal from office. Abbott cited a state constitutional provision allowing governors to fill vacancies created when lawmakers abandon their posts.

“Real Texans do not run from a fight,” Abbott said on Aug. 3 in an official statement. “But that’s exactly what most of the Texas House Democrats just did.”

“Rather than doing their job and voting on urgent legislation affecting the lives of all Texans, they have fled Texas to deprive the House of the quorum necessary to meet and conduct business…”

The governor also warned that Democrats fundraising to cover their $500 daily fines could face felony bribery charges, pledging to use "full extradition authority" against potential lawbreakers.

“These legislators may also have committed felonies. Many absentee Democrats are soliciting funds to evade the fines they will incur under House rules.”

Attorney General Ken Paxton escalated the rhetoric, saying Democrats "should be found, arrested, and brought back to the Capitol immediately."

The proposed redistricting maps would reshape traditionally Democratic districts in Dallas, Houston and Austin to favor Republicans. President Donald Trump has urged Texas Republicans to redraw boundaries to help prevent a repeat of his first term, when Democrats reclaimed the House in 2018.

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker welcomed the Texas Democrats, calling their departure a "righteous act of courage.” When questioned about the justification of Gov. Gavin Newsom of California or Kathy Hochul of New York attempting similar redistricting for Democratic benefits, Prtizker shot back: “Remember, all bets are off. All bets are when the cult leader and would-be dictator tells Texas to midstream change the game…Everything’s got to be on the table.”

The standoff sets up a high-profile confrontation with uncertain legal outcomes, and Pritzker potentially positioning himself as a 2028 Democrat Presidential candidate.